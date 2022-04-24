3 ways to increase cybersecurity while working remotely

As the number of remote workers climbs, so has the number of cyber threats targeting remote workers. These threats can come in many forms, from phishing emails and malicious websites to malware and ransomware.

If you work remotely, it’s important to take extra precautions to protect your computer from cyber threats. Here are three ways to do just that:

1. Use a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a great way to increase your cybersecurity and protect you from shadow IT when working remotely. A VPN can keep your remote computer safe in a number of ways:

First, it encrypts all traffic between your computer and the VPN server, making it much more difficult for eavesdroppers to intercept and read your data.

Second, it hides your real IP address from the websites you visit, making it more difficult for them to track your activity or locate you.

Finally, a VPN can give you access to geo-blocked websites and content by routing your traffic through a server in another country. This can be useful for bypassing censorship or accessing content that is not available in your own country.

2. Keep software up-to-date

One of the easiest ways to protect your computer from cyber attacks and increase cybersecurity is to keep your software up to date. This includes not only your operating system but also any applications you have installed. Cybercriminals are constantly finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities in software, so it’s important to make sure your computer is as secure as possible by keeping everything up to date.

Outdated software is one of the most common ways that hackers gain access to computers, so keeping your software current helps you significantly reduce your risk of being hacked. In addition to installing updates, it’s also important to run regular antivirus scans and use a secure browser when surfing the web. By taking these simple steps, you can help protect your computer from cyber-attacks.

3. Use a firewall

Another great way to boost your cybersecurity when working remotely is to use a firewall. A firewall is a critical piece of security infrastructure for any organization, but it is especially important for those who work remotely.

Firewalls help to protect networks from external threats and can be customized to allow or deny certain types of traffic. For remote workers, a firewall can help to ensure that only authorized traffic is able to access the network. This can help to prevent data breaches and other security incidents. Additionally, firewalls can help to improve network performance by preventing malicious traffic from congesting the network.

Having a firewall can help to block incoming traffic from known malicious sources, making it difficult for hackers to access your computer. When working remotely, you’ll be thankful you have a firewall that can help to monitor and control outgoing traffic, preventing sensitive data from being leaked accidentally.

Final thoughts

There are several steps you can take to protect your computer from cyber threats when working remotely, and these are just a few. Of course, it always pays to be aware of what types of threats are out there, so do yourself a favor and expand your knowledge on the simple ways you can keep malware from accessing your computer. Remember, using a VPN, keeping your software up-to-date, and using a firewall can significantly reduce your risk of being hacked. By taking these simple steps, you can help keep your data safe and secure.

What do you think about these tips to increase cybersecurity while working remotely? Do you have any to add? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.