You use your computer every day and rely on it for work and your activities. However, malicious software, such as malware, can cripple your system and leave you with little of the data that you need. Protecting your unit and knowing the steps to recover it will keep you up and running so that you can complete your projects on time. Here is how to recover from ransomware.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The definition of ransomware

Before you can effectively combat it, you must know what is ransomware. It is a malicious software program that is typically delivered to you by email or link to a website. Once it is downloaded into your system, it takes over your data and locks it by encrypting itself into it. It sends you a warning that threatens to hold onto it or release what is there to the public unless you pay the sum of money that they demand from you. However, there is a chance that your files will remain damaged even if you send the cryptocurrency that they ask for. Often, they will abandon your issue and leave you with corrupted information.

Isolate the system from the rest of the computers

When you receive a message on your screen that says that you are infected, pull it from your network before it affects any others within the organization. The warning typically fills the entire monitor and is colored red. It may be accompanied by horns or bells to get your attention. To isolate this machine, find the cable that connects your equipment to the wall then free it from the back of the computer. Disconnect any external hard drives that may be connected to it to protect the data that it holds from being encrypted. You may want to have a professional analyze the disk for damage. If you are on Wi-Fi and are having issues disconnecting from the rest of the group, turn everything off. The quicker that you accomplish this, the faster you will be able to restore everything back to normal and recover from ransomware.

Assess the damage

To further recover from ransomware and check other computers, download a reliable anti-malware software onto the rest of your computers and run the full version to ensure that the infection has yet to spread to them. If you do find one, pull it from the network as well. Despite what the original message says, avoid sending any money to the hacker who broke the system. Instead, take as many notes as you can about the situation and contact your local police or the FBI. They can take the information that you provide and help uncover whoever the source is behind it. It is also helpful to see if your insurance company is reimbursing you for any of the recovery.

Start over with your system

You have many options available to you at this step. Take some time to determine which will work best for your situation. There are programs on the market that claim to weed out the malware from your computer. The complexity of these damaging products will make it virtually impossible to eradicate completely. Once you are certain that your backups are free of the issue, use them to rebuild what you had on there. You can take the time to reformat what you already have. Keep in mind that the problem could be ongoing for you if you go this route. You can also purchase new hardware and install it into your equipment. While this can be expensive initially, you will be working with a fresh slate and be assured of a simple transfer of data.

Replace what you had before

You will need to begin again with everything, including the operating system that you had before this began. Find a version of recovery software that can assist you with this task. It should be formulated for your computer, so checking with the manufacturer of your equipment is advisable. Think about the applications and programs that you had on there and research where you can install them from once again. This step will need to be repeated with the documents, spreadsheets, photos, songs, and other important items that once were kept on the hard drive. This is the reason why instituting a backup, preferably offsite, is so vital. If you ever experience corruption on your machine, you will have a clear copy of your unit available at your fingertips. It will prevent you from losing things that are priceless to you. When you recover from ransomware, ensure that these saved files are free of the malware that infected your system or you will begin the entire process again from scratch. This may require you to take any external drives to a professional to have them studied.

Installing Windows 10!

Research if anything was stolen from you

Losing your computer can be a devastating experience in itself. Having the data that you kept there stolen and potentially exposed to the public Can be even more devastating. Once you have rebuilt your computer, study your firewall to see if it indicates that anything had been uploaded from there. If you see any data is left, you must contact the police or the FBI and inform them of what has happened. This would be theft from you and will need to be prosecuted if they are able to find out who hacked your system. Be sure to follow up with them to find out what their progress is on the case and if they have any additional questions for you that could help them solve the crime.

Study how this happened so you can avoid it in the future

Reach out to your family and friends whose email addresses you have stored in your equipment and warn them of what happened. The hackers who developed this will steal this information from you and tempt them also into doing what you have done. You should also check the messenger system of any social media account that you have for the same thing. When your computer is clean and functioning correctly once again, determine where you found the file that started it all. Study how to avoid this occurrence from happening again in the future in the latest episodes of malware being introduced onto the Internet. Keep up to date on the latest programs that prevent this type of thing from occurring.

Research what the best anti-virus and anti-malware software are. These must be kept up to date at all times to ensure that you have a protected, well-running system. If this occurred in a business setting, educate your employees on what they should look for when they receive an email from outside the organization. Detail for them what they should be aware of and report back to you if they feel they have received something that is highly suspicious. Together you can determine if it is a legitimate note or if it is an item that must be dealt with to prevent a breach like this from happening again.

Your computer is an important tool that you must use for your work or to maintain your personal files. Malware that embeds itself in your system can cause you a great deal of stress and cost you thousands of dollars to repair. Being aware of the email and links that are sent to you and having the right protective programs in place to prevent them can keep you operating for a long time and defend your budget.

Last Updated on May 1, 2022.