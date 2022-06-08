An FCC certification may show the rumored Chromecast HD

If you have been living under a rock like me, you may have missed that back in January; there was a rumor that Google could be coming out with an “HD” version of their streaming dongle, the Chromecast. This rumor seems to be coming more into light thanks to an FCC certification.

The device is listed under the name “G454V”, also labeled as a “wireless device.” Something Google has used in the past for upcoming products. We don’t have a ton of information to go off of from the certification, but it gives us an idea of what is coming down the pipeline for this new Chromecast. It will be made in Thailand and has dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth LE. On top of that, the diagram below shows a “test system” of the Chromecast HD only plugged in via a USB.

There seems to be a controller included with this new Chromecast, and it will cap out video playback of 1080p @60Hz. If that is true, there won’t be a more affordable Chromecast with 4K resolution. Who knows what the pricing would be, but if a remote control, stream at 1080p, and run off Android TV, it could possibly be around US$50. As for now, take all this with a grain of salt until Google announces this wireless device.

Yes, I know first, second, and third-gen Chromecast models had 1080p resolution, but this new “Chromecast HD” comes with Google TV built-in like the current generation Chromecast you can purchase in stores today.

With that said, what are your thoughts about a newer scaled-down Chromecast with Google TV? Would you purchase one even if it tops out at 1080? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on June 8, 2022.