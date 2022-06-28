Dolby Vision is now available on the Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV

Hisense has been making waves in the U.S. home theater market for some time now. The company is pushing for better name recognition, and its products have improved yearly. Hisense has announced the rollout of Dolby Vision to their flagship L9G Laser TVs. A first for Hisense Laser TVs, Dolby Vision is a premium entertainment experience that brings excellent color, contrast, brightness, and detail to the screen.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Beginning June 28, award-winning L9G TriChroma Laser TV owners will receive the free Dolby Vision upgrade via an automatic firmware update. Hisense’s Laser TV is an end-to-end solution with a projector and screen bundled together. Laser TV has a fixed throw distance, fixed screen size, and a high-quality ambient light rejecting surface that Hisense has explicitly engineered for its ultra-short throw laser console.

This certainty of product performance ensured that Hisense’s Laser TV could deliver customers an incredible Dolby Vision HDR viewing experience. What was already impressive in terms of color reproduction, brightness, and contrast, the L9G Laser TV will be made even better with Dolby Vision, delivering an ultra vivid picture experience when enjoying entertainment in Dolby Vision. As Hisense continues to expand their Laser TV offerings, the brand remains dedicated to providing home entertainment products with premium features at outstanding value. Hisense

Hisense’s L9G TriChroma Laser TV is available for purchase online at Best Buy and numerous independent retailers found here. Prices vary, and that information can be found at the link provided.

What do you think of the L9G getting Dolby Vision? Is a Laser TV something you would buy? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on June 28, 2022.