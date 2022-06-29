Unboxing: Bowers & Wilkins announces its new Px7 S2 and PX8 headphones

I recently reviewed the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 ANC headphones, and while I found them to be fantastic, they were also slightly disappointing. So imagine my surprise when I find out the company is releasing a new version with improvements all the way around.

The new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 has all-new high-resolution drive units angled within each earcup to deliver a more immersive soundstage. I was excited to see that the new Px7 S2 has a new active noise-canceling system with an updated microphone set. My biggest complaint with the original Px7 was that the noise-canceling was not as good as the competition.

Bowers & Wilkins also slimmed the design, improved the fit, and upgraded the materials, including new memory foam ear cups. The app has also been refined with a user-adjustable EQ and support for voice assistants. Here is what the Bowers & Wilkins press release had to say:

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 and PX8 Headphones

Px7 S2 is built around an all-new acoustic platform designed to deliver unmatched high-resolution sound quality. At its heart are newly developed, custom-designed 40mm drive units, specifically created to suit the requirements of headphone listening. The drivers offer an ultra-fast response – allowing them to faithfully reproduce every nuance in a piece of music – while remaining supremely low in distortion, resulting in a more accurate, high-resolution presentation. The drive units are also carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener’s ear from every point across the surface of each driver, again producing a more natural and immersive soundstage. Px7 S2 combines that high-performance drive unit configuration with Qualcomm’s aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology to automatically optimize wireless music transmission from compatible phones, tablets and computers. Coupled with powerful Bowers & Wilkins-developed DSP (Digital Signal Processing), the result is outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections are also supported, with both cable types included in the carry case that accompanies the product. Bowers & Wilkins engineers have worked tirelessly to refine Px7 S2’s noise-cancellation performance. The Px7 S2 uses proprietary Bowers & Wilkins-optimized noise cancellation technology to effectively shut out unwanted noise without harming musicality. Six upgraded high-performance microphones work together to deliver the best results: two measure the output of each drive unit, two react to ambient noise from the outside world and two provide outstanding voice clarity with enhanced noise suppression. Careful positioning and angling of those microphones enhances performance even in the noisiest environments. The Px7 S2 also delivers a new breakthrough in usability: it’s the first headphone to work directly with the Bowers & Wilkins Music App. The App can be used to pair Px7 S2 to a mobile device, fine-tune the sound through adjustable EQ, activate or disengage the noise-cancelling transparency mode to let in more or less of the outside world and finally, monitor the headphone’s charge levels. In a future upgrade, the Music App will add the ability for users to stream their chosen music directly from their mobile device to their Px7 S2s. Physical controls on each earcup are also included, ensuring full control even without the App, while users can also use Px7 S2 to seamlessly launch their phone’s Voice Assistant at the touch of a button. With 30 hours of battery life, Px7 S2 can play all day long – and more – on just one charge, while a 15-minute quick recharge is sufficient to provide up to seven hours of additional listening time. Px7 S2 is available in three elegant finishes: grey, blue and black, each with complementary detailing. The all-new construction and profile has been carefully designed for comfortable, extended listening, with a slimmer overall shape, lighter weight and more luxurious earpads with improved memory foam to perfectly encapsulate and cushion your ears for ultimate comfort, however long you are listening. Excitingly, the all-new Px7 S2 is just the first new headphone model from Bowers & Wilkins in 2022. Later this year, the company will launch a new flagship model, the Px8, for $549. This no-holds-barred ‘reference-level’ wireless model will take Bowers & Wilkins headphones to all-new levels of premium design, luxurious materials and audio performance. Bowers & Wilkins

For more on these headphones and where to purchase them, visit the company’s website.

