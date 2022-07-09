Essential business tech that protects you and your clients

Protecting your sensitive information is more critical than ever if you are a business owner or a consumer. Whether it’s credit cards, bank account information, identifying information, or other sensitive data, you don’t want it falling into the wrong hands. Businesses must take steps to safeguard this material because hackers are becoming increasingly skilled by the minute, and data breaches are happening more and more frequently.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Fortunately, there are so many technologies around now that will protect business and customer data alike. If you’re on the fence about increasing your security, check out the suggestions below, and you may just decide it’s time for an upgrade.

MDR

MDR stands for managed detection and response. It is a service that uses computer programs and human monitoring to constantly survey your business for potential security threats, breaches, hacks, and other infiltrations. With MDR services, your company is outsourcing security monitoring to an experienced team of cybersecurity professionals. These professionals are on the cutting edge of security technology; they keep up with the latest innovations, so you don’t have to! You get state-of-the-art data protection and monitoring without having to hire a whole in-house team. Several plans are available, so check out MDR pricing and see which is the best for your team. The level of security you receive — not to mention the stress and headaches that you’ll avoid — definitely makes MDR a worthwhile investment.

MSSP

Managed security service provider, or MSSP, is another way to safeguard your company and customer data. Their protections include the latest firewall, virus and phishing protection, data protection, threat intelligence, and more. MSSP also checks for security breaches, but it is more passive than MDR. MSSP keeps tabs on your systems and will alert you to an anomaly or potential threat, but MSSP doesn’t proactively monitor for potential threats the way MDR does. With MSSP, computer programs keep an eye on your systems and information and alert the team to an anomaly instead of a live person going in there, identifying weaknesses, and patching them before the threat takes root. If you don’t know how to set up appropriate safeguards for your business or just wish to outsource it all, MSSR is a helpful tool.

VPN

Since the pandemic, remote work has increased exponentially, and so has the need for businesses to provide a secure network for remote workers to perform their functions. Since remote workers can work from everywhere, they can potentially connect to various internet sources, and most of these are nowhere near secure enough to provide appropriate protection for company and customer data. Do you want your private information put on view all over public WiFi? Probably not. As a business owner, it’s your responsibility to protect not only your company data but also customer data, no matter where your employees log into work for the day. A VPN will encrypt your data, tools, and programs, essentially making you invisible to hackers and data thieves.

Up to date equipment

Using outdated equipment and programs is one of the biggest threats to company security. You may think you’re saving a buck by using older equipment that “still works,” but it could end up costing your business a lot more in the long run. If your computers and backup systems are older, they will not be able to run the latest software and virus protection programs. Hackers are advancing their technologies every day and will find ways to navigate right around the outdated protections you have in place. You are not only leaving your data out for the taking but also jeopardizing your company’s reputation. Suppose a breach occurs and word gets out that you were skimping on updated equipment. In that case, it looks like you don’t prioritize your customers’ safety and privacy, which can seriously damage your company’s image and name.

Two-step authentication

Sometimes called two-factor authentication, two-step verification is an effortless way to protect your business login information. When an employee or customer logs in to your online platform, they will be asked to provide a code that was sent to a secured email or phone number. Passwords are compromised daily, and without two-step verification, it is disturbingly easy for hackers to get into your business files and programs. Plus, it’s pretty easy to know when someone is trying to access your data. If you did not attempt to log into the system, yet you randomly receive a notification that you must enter a code in order to log in, you’ll know that your password has been compromised. You can use your two-step verification to log in and immediately change your password. This simple extra step can save you and your customers so much hassle!

Enable two-factor authentication whenever you can.

Online banking for business

Banking online saves your business valuable time and helps keep your banking information safe and secure. Your bank’s online platform has some of the highest security available because banks are tops at minimizing risk. You can set up alerts for transactions — so you know precisely what is happening in your account at all times. You will immediately know something is amiss if you receive an alert for something suspicious or unapproved. You can go through your transactions, indicate which ones are authorized and fraudulent, and file a claim online.

Paperless statements — or e-statements as they’re sometimes called — are another excellent way to keep your information safe. When you elect to receive paperless statements, you are helping to protect your business from identity theft. If a statement gets lost in the mail, it’s a prime target for identity thieves. Much of your sensitive information is on your statement, so you definitely don’t want it to fall into the wrong hands. With paperless statements, your information is emailed to you directly.

Employee education

Employee education is an oft-overlooked safety measure and not technically considered “tech.” However, without employee education, you could have the most advanced security systems in the world and still be vulnerable to breaches. Your IT department will, of course, be fully aware and up to speed on the latest security technology, but every employee who works on your company network must be fully educated and engaged. Teach employees about phishing, illegitimate websites, false communications, and how to secure sensitive materials properly. The more employees know how to protect company and customer data, the more they’ll be active in the security process, and the safer your information will be.

Also, be sure your employees are aware of the sensitivity of the information they are handling. Having them sign a non-disclosure or confidentiality agreement is a good idea. After all, they pretty much have the “keys to the kingdom,” and this information must be secure at all times, even if they leave the company. Signing a non-disclosure impresses upon them the importance of the information they hold, and they’ll be much more likely to be cautious.

If reading this article didn’t convince you to upgrade your business security, hopefully now you’ll consider doing so. It is of the most vital importance to protect company and customer data at all costs. If your data is unsecured or not being treated with the reverence it should be, it’s time to up your security game. By upgrading your tech, adding additional encryptions and security measures, and educating your employees, you will be protecting your business’s and your clients’ best interests.

What do you think about some of these tech suggestions for protecting your business and its clients? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on July 9, 2022.