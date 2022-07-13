MESA/Boogie announces new additions to its California Tweed Series of amps

MESA/Boogie is legendary in the music world. The company has been making amps for a long time and is among the best doing it. Now, the company has announced some new additions to its California Tweed Series.

These new MESA/Boogie amps are all hand-crafted in Petaluma, California, in the company’s shop. The new additions include the California Tweed 6V6 2:20 in 1X12 Combo, 1X10 Combo, and the compact 2:20 Head. Here is what the company’s press release had to say about the new additions.

MESA/Boogie California Tweed Series

Based on the award-winning California Tweed 6V6 4:40, MESA has distilled the essence of tweed-based performance and authentic 6V6 character in a new, more compact format. The new California Tweed 2:20 is a beautifully simplistic design that raises the bar in the world of vintage tone. A quick glance at the front panel of the California Tweed 2:20 reveals single-channel simplicity. Channel features include Normal & Low Inputs, Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Presence, Reverb, & Master Controls. MESA’s legendary vintage all-tube, spring reverb with external reverb switching jack and a fully buffered, tube-driven series FX loop round out a feature set that delivers everything needed for golden tone, and absolutely nothing more. MESA/Boogie

The California Tweed 2:20 is powered by 2x 6V6 Power Tubes while the preamp features 5x12AX7 and 1x12AT7 preamp tubes. MESA’s patented Incremental Multi-Watt™ (Patent 9,917,560) Power Amp, featuring Duo-Class™ (Patent 7,173,488) and Dyna-Watt™ technologies, provides three power levels, two operating-classes, and three wiring options via a single 3-Way Rotary Switch. The following power options are featured: MESA/Boogie

20 Watts – 2x6V6 Class A/B Pentode – Fixed Bias

10 Watts – 2x6V6 Class A/B Triode – Fixed Bias

1 Watt – 1x6V6 Pentode, Single-Ended Class A – Cathode Bias

Maintenance-free, Fixed Bias (20 and 10-Watt Modes) and Cathode Bias (1-Watt Mode) both provide consistent, maintenance-free performance.

Whether players choose to run pedals straight into the input or through the included fully buffered, tube-driven series FX loop, the California Tweed 2:20 is the perfect partner for pedals and delivers an ideal platform for pedal users in a compact, lightweight head, 1×12 or 1×10 Combo format that expands vintage tone and define s portability. MESA/Boogie

With classic 6V6-Tube performance, controlled by MESA’s patented 3-position Multi-Watt switch, the new California Tweed 2:20 provides 3 of the most sought-after vintage American power sections in one amp, all available at the flip of its 3-positon, Multi-Watt power switch. The result is the ultimate collection of real, vintage, low-powered tube amps, all from one of the smallest, lightest, most portable, and price-friendly Boogies ever – available in the classic formats of a compact head, 1×10 or 1×12 combo, both loaded with premium Jensen® Blackbird 40 Alnico speakers.

Find out more and where to buy on the company’s website.

Last Updated on July 13, 2022.