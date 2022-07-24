Dirac and ASUS say the new ROG Phone 6 is pushing the boundaries of mobile sound

The new ROG Phone 6 from ASUS features the Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution, which leverages patented algorithms to enable immersive stereo sound from the smartphone’s built-in speakers while also enhancing the speakers’ overall sound quality.

Dirac and ASUS previously collaborated on the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5/5s, both of which, at the time, pushed the “perceived limits of smartphone audio performance” and received some great reviews and rankings for audio quality. According to the companies, the bar for smartphone audio has yet again been raised with the ROG Phone 6 series launch.

“For the past two years, ASUS and Dirac engineers have continually challenged themselves to deliver better sound experiences with each iteration of the ROG Phone series,” said Mats Oberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Dirac. “Now, working with ASUS, we’ve integrated the Dirac Virtuo™ spatial audio solution into the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro to deliver something rare in the smartphone market — a gaming smartphone with truly immersive, audiophile-grade sound.”

Smartphone audio performance has, historically, been limited. The speakers are small and closely positioned, which can create an unsatisfactory, mono-like sound experience that lacks dynamics and immersion – even when the device features a two-speaker stereo system. Small speakers cannot reproduce all the deep bass frequencies found in the original content, which can leave gaming and entertainment content sounding flat and lifeless.

Dirac Virtuo addresses these challenges and attempts to reimagine the smartphone audio experience.

The solution enables a spatial, expanded soundscape with accurate sound localization on the ROG Phone 6 series. The directions from which different sounds appear are heard with higher precision and accuracy. For instance, when opponents move across the screen, the player can clearly hear their footsteps – smoothly entering from the left, approaching the center, and continuing to fade to the right, creating a genuine, authentic sense of immersion and specialization.

Dirac’s patented technologies phase-align the dual speakers to deliver accurate center imaging with enhanced clarity, contrast, and depth rarely heard on smartphones. To optimize bass performance and enable the ROG Phone 6 series to achieve deeper levels of bass than otherwise thought possible, Dirac Virtuo features an upgraded virtual bass technology that creates a deeper and more natural bass experience, yet with minimal unwanted colorations – allowing gamers not just to hear the sound but also feel the energy and excitement of the gameplay.

“Our multi-year collaboration with Dirac has repeatedly challenged the smartphone audio status quo and created entirely new listening experiences for our gaming community,” stated Bryan Chang, General Manager of the Phone Business Unit, ASUS. “Each ROG smartphone offers a significant leap forward in terms of sound quality, audio immersion, and bass performance – and the ROG Phone 6 series is no different. Thanks to our ongoing collaboration with Dirac, we’re yet again equipping our community with a sound experience that will impress even the most discerning gamer.”

You can find out more about Dirac and its technology on the company’s website. If you’re interested in the ASUS phone, check that out here.

