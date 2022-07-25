Anker announces its new GaNPrime high-wattage charging solutions

Anker has been one of the leading names in mobile device charging for several years now. The company makes a wide array of charging solutions for many different devices. Today the company has announced its new GaNPrime high wattage charging solution.

Combining the latest in GaN technology with Anker’s proprietary features, GaNPrime allows for a safer, faster, and more sustainable charging experience. GaN, or Gallium Nitride, is a compound found in modern satellites and radar. In 2018, Anker pioneered the application of this material in charging devices to develop smaller, lighter chargers.

The Key Points of GaNPrime

Green Tech: Through Anker’s innovative application of GaN technology, GaNPrime chargers are smaller and conserve less energy compared to silicone-based chargers.

Through Anker’s innovative application of GaN technology, GaNPrime chargers are smaller and conserve less energy compared to silicone-based chargers. PowerIQ™ 4.0: When charging multiple devices at once, PowerIQ 4.0 intelligently detects the power needs of each connected device, automatically adjusting power distribution to reduce overall charging time by up to 1 hour.

When charging multiple devices at once, PowerIQ 4.0 intelligently detects the power needs of each connected device, automatically adjusting power distribution to reduce overall charging time by up to 1 hour. ActiveShield™ 2.0: Intelligently monitors temperature and adjusts power output to prevent overheating and safeguard connected devices. Compared to previous generations, ActiveShield 2.0 has an increased temperature detection frequency of 76%.

Intelligently monitors temperature and adjusts power output to prevent overheating and safeguard connected devices. Compared to previous generations, ActiveShield 2.0 has an increased temperature detection frequency of 76%. Compact Architecture Design: Featuring Anker’s proprietary mini-transformer technology, GaNPrime products are up to 53% smaller compared to silicon laptop chargers, and thanks to its increased power output, a single GaNPrime device can quickly charge up to four or even six devices at the same time, depending on the charger. It is the perfect companion for those on the go.

The benefits of GaNPrime don’t end with device charging. Perhaps the most exciting benefit of GaNPrime is its increased power efficiency. With each charge, consumers save on average more than 7% in energy consumption compared to legacy silicon chargers. To put it in context, if everyone in the United States used the 150W GaNPrime charger for a year, we could save up to 796 million kilowatt-hours. That would be enough energy to power the entire state of Hawaii for one month. Additionally, as one of the first consumer technology leaders to advocate for the universal adoption of USB-C, Anker is committed to designing products that are compatible with a vast range of devices. Because a single GaNPrime charger and USB-C cable can be used to power over 1,000 different mobile devices, this eliminates the need to own multiple chargers and substantially reduces the amount of e-waste created by older or proprietary device chargers. Anker

The new GaNPrime devices announced today include:

Anker 747 Charger: 150W Total Output, 3 USB-C, and 1 USB-A port ($109.99) Available on Amazon or Anker for pre-order

150W Total Output, 3 USB-C, and 1 USB-A port ($109.99) Available on Amazon or Anker for pre-order Anker 737 Charger: 120W, 2-USB-C, and 1 USB-A port ($94.99) Available today at Anker and pre-order on Amazon

120W, 2-USB-C, and 1 USB-A port ($94.99) Available today at Anker and pre-order on Amazon Anker 733 Power Bank: 65W, 2 USB-C, and 1 USB-A port (99.99) Available today at Anker and pre-order on Amazon

65W, 2 USB-C, and 1 USB-A port (99.99) Available today at Anker and pre-order on Amazon Anker 727 Charging Solution: 100W, 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, and 2 AC ports ($94.99) Available on Amazon or Anker

100W, 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, and 2 AC ports ($94.99) Available on Amazon or Anker Anker 615 USB Power Strip: 65W, 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, and 2 AC ports ($69.99) Available on Amazon or Anker

65W, 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, and 2 AC ports ($69.99) Available on Amazon or Anker Anker 735 Charger: 65W, 2 USB-C, and 1 USB-A port ($59.99) Available on Amazon or Anker

