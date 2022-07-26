Verizon introduces Xbox All Access

Starting this Thursday, Verizon will offer Xbox All Access to Verizon Wireless customers, including either an Xbox Series X or Series S and two years of GamePass Ultimate. Xbox All Access starts at $24.99 monthly for 24 months and 0% APR.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

With Xbox All Access and Verizon, you get a next-gen Xbox console and hundreds of games, including day one releases with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which Verizon says will work very well on its 5G network. It is important to note that the company’s 5G Ultra Wideband and Verizon Home Internet are not available everywhere just yet.

If you opt to get Verizon’s Xbox All Access, you will also have access to Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a massive library of new and existing titles, and you can play new releases from Xbox Game Studios on day one. Enjoy hundreds of high-quality games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership.

Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can also take your favorite console games with you on-the-go. Whether you’re on vacation or commuting to work, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and 5G Ultra Wideband can help you play your favorite Xbox titles from the cloud with ultra low latency and up to 10 times faster download speeds than Verizon 4G LTE, all on Verizon’s Mix & Match Unlimited plans. Pair your phone with your favorite controller or play with Xbox touch controls for supported games, and you are ready to jump in with the Xbox Game Pass app! Play at home connected to Verizon Home Internet and crush the competition from your couch knowing you’re backed with massive speed and low latency that fiber and 5G can provide. Can’t play on your console because your spouse is monopolizing the TV? You can easily jump on your computer or laptop and log into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to continue playing from the cloud. Verizon

Verizon also offers savings on Xbox accessories for those who opt for Xbox All Access. These savings are for a limited time only.

Purchase Xbox All Access and get 50% off an Xbox Elite controller.

Get $40 off the Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset when you buy the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99 retail).

Save 25% off Razer Xbox Wolverine V2 controller and Kaira headset bundle.

What do you think of Verizon offering an Xbox plan? Are you going to check it out? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 26, 2022.