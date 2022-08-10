512 Audio Tempest review: An excellent mic choice for podcasting or vlogging

A good microphone is one of the essential things a podcaster or vlogger must have. Many newcomers make the mistake of investing in a crazy expensive camera before a microphone, which can be costly. There are a ton of great mics on the market, and many of them can get pricey. The 512 Audio Tempest is an excellent choice for podcasting or vlogging.

The great thing about the 512 Audio Tempest USB microphone is that many different people can also use it for other applications. Users can use the Tempest to mic up an amp or instrument for recording or use it for voiceover work. The possibilities do not end with vlogging or podcasting. Read our full review of the 512 Audio Tempest Studio Condenser USB microphone.

Specifications

The 512 Audio Tempest has the following features and specifications:

Capsule Size: 34mm Large Diaphragm Gold-Plated Capsule

34mm Large Diaphragm Gold-Plated Capsule Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Microphone Gain: 45dB max

45dB max Direct Monitoring: Zero Latency

Zero Latency Headphone Connection: 3.5mm Stereo

3.5mm Stereo Software/Drivers: Native Support in Windows 10 and Mac OS (Mojave or higher)

What’s In The Box

512 Audio Tempest

Premium Desktop Stand

Hardmount

Shockmount

USB-C Cable

Manuals and Documentation

Design

The controls

The 512 Audio Tempest mic has probably the most uncomplicated design of any product I have reviewed. The whole mic is made of a robust and sturdy black coated metal. The bottom has a threaded mount for the included desk or hardmount. The USB-C connector is also at the bottom.

On the business end of the Tempest is its large diaphragm, vintage-inspired 34mm gold-plated condenser capsule that shares design DNA with the WA-47Jr from Warm Audio. Inside the caged diaphragm is a violet LED light that looks cool and is aesthetically pleasing. Although, I did find that filming overhead unboxing videos with the mic facing down meant I had that violet LED shining down on my product unboxing. Not a huge deal, but something worth mentioning.

The controls are on the front and as straightforward as they can be. When engaged, a mute button lights up red; the microphone gain control, the headphone gain control, and the headphone jack. That is it. The hardmount and shock mount are super easy to thread on, as is the stand.

Overall, 512 Audio made this as easy for its customers as possible. The 512 Audio Tempest is made well and looks fantastic. I can’t see anyone not liking the looks of this mic.

Setup

Can you say easy? I mean, this is literally plug-and-play. No software and already set for Windows 10/11 or macOS (Mojave and higher).

The hardest part is putting the microphone together, and that’s not hard. You will be up and running in less than 5-minutes. You will need a USB-C port on your computer or a USB-C to USB-A adapter if you don’t have a USB-C port. Otherwise, there is minimal setup involved here.

Performance

The connections

My intended use for the 512 Audio Tempest microphone is for our Rumble video unboxings, reviews, and commentary. The video below is one test of the Tempest, but you can check out our Rumble channel and watch some of the last few videos we’ve done that all used the Tempest. The way 512 Audio describes performance is as follows:

512 Audio Tempest delivers tight lows, nuanced midrange and pristine high end with a full 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response. From pristine streams and rich podcasts to stellar vocal performances, Tempest captures every detail with the richness and depth you’d expect from a studio microphone. Streamlining the home recording setup, Tempest allows creators to professionally record and stream straight to their PC or Mac with modern USB-C connectivity, no additional audio interface or studio hardware required. At the center of the Tempest design is a true, large diaphragm, vintage-inspired 34mm gold-plated condenser capsule that shares design DNA with the best-selling WA-47Jr. mic from Warm Audio. With 24-bit, 48kHz resolution capabilities, Tempest captures high-fidelity audio with exceptional clarity and detail for modern hi-res recording. Combining premium, professional components and decades of microphone design experience with modern USB-C connectivity, Tempest levels up the sound of your streams and recordings right out of the box. 512 Audio

The violet LED looks cool

I found the performance of this microphone to be outstanding! There are a few videos where I listen again, and I can hear an echo, but I found that the issue was that OBS Studio was recording two audio sources. So my camera mic and the Tempest were recorded, resulting in an echo. Once I figured that issue out, the Tempest produced excellent sound! I also used the 512 Audio Tempest to record audio from a guitar amp, which was fantastic.

Overall, I was delighted with the performance of this microphone. The Tempest offers studio-quality performance on a budget, and that’s a win for many content creators who can’t buy something more expensive.

Sound Test

Price/Value

Priced at US$159.99, the 512 Audio Tempest Studio Condenser USB microphone offers everything the more expensive mics provide but at a fraction of the price. This is value city right here.

Wrap Up

Buy the 512 Audio Tempest. Just buy it. It has everything a content creator needs and won’t break the bank. Buy it.

Last Updated on August 10, 2022.