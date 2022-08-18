The new 2022 motorola edge has been announced

The motorola edge has been a very popular midrange smartphone, and now the 2022 motorola edge has been announced. motorola fans should expect a familiar look and feel with a few new goodies.

Featuring a 6.6″ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an advanced camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS), and a hefty 5000mAh battery to keep you going all day, the new motorola edge is packing some considerable value into its popular device. Here is a rundown of some of the specifications and features of this new moto phone.

2022 motorola edge

Ultra-smooth 144 Hz display. Watch your favorite entertainment in true-to-life color on a fast and fluid 6.6″ FHD+ OLED display.

50MP high-res camera system. Capture sharper photos with Ultra pixel technology and OIS, take ultra-wide shots, and see every amazing detail with Macro Vision

Unbelievable battery life + blazing-fast charging. Go up to two days on a single charge, then fuel up fast with TurboPower™ 30W or wireless charging.

Powerful processor. Enjoy smooth gaming, ultra-wideband connectivity, and amazing camera experiences with the MediaTek Dimensity 1050.

Dolby Atmos® and stereo speakers. Immerse yourself in multi-dimensional sound, listening with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and more clarity.

Unleash your phone with Ready For. Connect wirelessly to a TV to play mobile games, make video calls, and use your phone apps on a big screen.

Fully carbon offset + eco-friendly packaging. The new motorola edge is the first Motorola device to be fully carbon offset and arrive in 100% plastic-free packaging across all retailers and select carriers.

100GB of Google One access for 12 months on us. Enjoy extra cloud storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, plus seamless phone backup and enhanced security features.

While the motorola edge isn’t on the same level as the iPhone or S22 Ultra, it has its fans, and motorola knows this. In the U.S., the new motorola edge will be available at T-Mobile in the coming weeks (FRP: US$498.00) with a limited-time offer to pick it up free when adding a line. The device will have subsequent availability at AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, and Visible. It will also be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com at a limited-time launch price of US$499.99. It will also come to Canada in the coming months, but no price was given.

What do you think of the 2022 motorola edge? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 18, 2022.