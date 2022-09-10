Bose announces its QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose is well known for its ANC feature on its headphones. Along with Sony and Apple, they are at the top of the heap regarding ANC. Bose has often been considered the king of the hill at ANC implementation, and they are still up there. Now, the company has released its QuietComfort Earbuds II, which it says will transform the industry.

The company says, with Bose CustomTune sound calibration technology, QuietComfort Earbuds II intelligently personalizes audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of every ear — resulting in an unprecedented listening experience and the “world’s best noise cancellation” from any headphone—banded or in-ear.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II have an all-new design. Each bud is about one-third smaller than its predecessor, weighs less than a quarter of an ounce, and comes in a pocketable charging case. And for further personalization, they also include an ear tip Fit Kit featuring a new two-piece system with interchangeable stability bands and eartips — delivering the all-day comfort and wearability the QuietComfort name is known for.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

“Since we brought noise cancellation to market, we’ve remained passionate about pushing boundaries in engineering, technology, and design — and the QuietComfort Earbuds II are the latest result of that commitment,” said Raza Haider, chief product officer for Bose. “We believe in the power of sound — it can transport you to your favorite concert, evoke a meaningful memory, or simply brighten your mood. QC Earbuds II do exactly that.

They’re uniquely tuned to you — delivering immersive audio that brings you closer than ever to your content.” CustomTune sound calibration technology makes its debut in the QuietComfort Earbuds II. This pioneering innovation is triggered every time the buds are removed from their case and placed in your ears. A proprietary tone is played, and a microphone inside the earbud measures your ear canal’s acoustic response. That information is then used to precisely tailor both audio and noise cancellation performance especially for you — all within less than half a second. For audio, CustomTune fully optimizes the sound frequency profile to the unique properties of every ear, so the sound that reaches the eardrum is just as the artist intended — lifelike, balanced audio with nuance, clarity, and depth. For more powerful noise cancellation, CustomTune also calibrates the noise reduction signal to your ears, enabling a significant performance improvement. It targets frequencies that were previously difficult to reduce — like voices of nearby coworkers, screaming babies on the bus, or family distractions in your home office — so now they fade away without you ever knowing they were there. And CustomTune continuously adapts to changing noise in your environment, ensuring the best level of noise cancellation is maintained. The intelligent personalization provided by CustomTune also enhances Aware Mode with ActiveSense. In Aware Mode, it delivers improved transparency allowing your surroundings to pass through the earbuds sounding as natural and lifelike as possible. And when loud disruptions happen nearby, ActiveSense responds with just the right level of noise cancellation — tuned specifically to your ear — to reduce noise as it happens, and only for as long as it lasts. The QC Earbuds II use four microphones in each bud — one on the inside and three on the outside — to sense, measure, and send unwanted noise to a proprietary electronic chip loaded with an exclusive algorithm. Together with tiny transducers, the system responds with a precise, equal, and opposite signal in less than a fraction of a millisecond. The result is dramatic and exclusive to Bose. Bose

The company is undoubtedly excited about these new earbuds. With Apple dropping the AirPods Pro 2, it will be interesting to see how they stack up. The AirPods Pro were hailed as having excellent ANC and outstanding transparency. I believe that Apple’s product is a direct competitor to the QuietComfort Earbuds II, and they are both on a level playing field.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will be available in Triple Black starting on September 15th for $299, and pre-orders in the U.S. begin today on Bose.com. A Soapstone color variant will also be available later this year.

What do you think of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on September 10, 2022.