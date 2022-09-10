PNY Releases EliteX-PRO60 SD Cards

SD cards have a variety of applications, and one of the most significant uses comes in the form of photography and videography. Both mediums require high-capacity and fast SD cards with today’s camera gear for maximum productivity. PNY makes some of the best SD cards out there, and they have released the latest EliteX-PRO60.

According to the company, the PNY EliteX-PRO60 Class 10 U3 V60 UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards are the ideal solution for seamless content capture for professional photographers and videographers. These cards are built with the power of UHS-II technology to accelerate your workflow. The PNY EliteXPRO60 SD cards offer transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s read and up to 180MB/s write, “guaranteeing rapid speeds for high-resolution content capture and footage editing.“

The PNY EliteX-PRO60 SD cards deliver exceptional performance with V60 Video Speed, which ensures a minimum sustained read and write speed of 60MB/s, enabling the ability to capture extended lengths of 4K Ultra HD Video. The PNY EliteX-PRO60 SD cards don’t stop there; these cards are equipped to capture stunning content, including professional quality burst mode HD photos and 4K Ultra HD Video at 4096×3072. The PNY EliteX-PRO60 SD cards are compatible with UHS-II enabled DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, advanced & professional video cameras, and backwards compatible with UHS-I devices at UHS-I speeds.

PNY EliteX-PRO60 SD Card Features

Extreme performance for professional photographers and videographers with read speeds up to 280MB/s & write speeds up to 180MB/s for seamless content capture.

Class 10, U3 Rated with V60 Video Speed to enhance performance and capture ultra high-resolution imagery and extended lengths of 4K Ultra HD and Full HD video

V60 Video Speed Class to capture stunning 4K content, professional quality burst mode HD photography, and 4K Ultra HD Video at 4096×3072

Built with the power of UHS-II technology to rapidly increase transfer speed and accelerate your workflows during post-production editing

Compatible with UHS-II enabled DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, professional video cameras, and backward compatible with UHS-I devices at UHS-I speeds

Specifications

These PNY cards are available on Amazon in 128GB (US$32.99), 256GB (US$61.99), and 512GB (US$124.99).

