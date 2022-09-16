Meze Audio announces the 109 PRO, its first dynamic open-back headphone

Meze Audio is a brand we’ve heard about before, and we’ve only reviewed a pair of their earbuds once. That review was done five years ago, and we haven’t heard from the company since. Now, it looks like Meze Audio has grown into a serious audio company as it launches the 109 PRO headphones.

These are the company’s first dynamic open-back headphones and are priced at US$799. The company says the 109 PROs rise to the brand’s highest comfort, design, and audio reproduction. Here’s a bulleted overview of what you can expect from the Meze Audio 109 PRO.

Meze Audio 109 PRO

Diaphragm Design

Beryllium-coated semicrystalline polymer torus, a cellulose-carbon fiber composite dome and a copper-zinc alloy ring stabilizer. The superlight but stiff cellulose composite reinforced with carbon fiber makes it possible

for the W-shaped dome to reproduce high frequencies (5Hz-30KHz) with incredible detail, clarity, and definition. This composite is superior to conventional alternatives used in dynamic drivers, and its low mass and stiffness helps avoid resonances that may lead to harmonic distortion. The ultra-thin torus (22 microns) surrounding the dome is constructed out of a

Beryllium-coated semicrystalline polymer, which contributes to greater clarity and a faster transient response. The high dampening qualities of Beryllium also suppress unwanted resonances, leaving listeners with a more neutral, vivid, and transparent experience. Around the circumference of the membrane, the ring-shaped stabilizer made of

copper-zinc alloy improves the absorption of vibrations to reduce distortion even further. The diaphragm is encased in a high-precision machined aluminum frame that has

Acoustic Design

The spider-shaped structure and acoustically transparent grill inside the earcup exposes

the driver from both sides, creating Meze Audio’s most open pattern to date.

the driver from both sides, creating Meze Audio’s most open pattern to date. The driver, placed at a precise angle and distance from the ear, achieves the ideal

anatomical fit for the most natural listening experience possible.

anatomical fit for the most natural listening experience possible. Soft, breathable velour and memory foam earpads comfortably envelop the ears,

providing the optimal seal to create an immersive experience.

providing the optimal seal to create an immersive experience. The self-adjusting spring steel headband distributes weight evenly to relieve pressure,

for a more comfortable experience that allows the listener to be fully present.

Sustainability Through Longevity

As our choices of today can greatly impact the world of tomorrow, Meze Audio

designs products that last. Conceived with timelessness in mind, the 109 PRO is meant

to surpass short-lived trends and fast-changing industry fashions, rewarding the user

with long-term, emotional value.

designs products that last. Conceived with timelessness in mind, the 109 PRO is meant to surpass short-lived trends and fast-changing industry fashions, rewarding the user with long-term, emotional value. The black walnut wood used for creating the earcups is strictly harvested from certified

sources, specifically trees designated as mature and having reached the end of their life

cycle.

sources, specifically trees designated as mature and having reached the end of their life cycle. The 109 PRO is fully and endlessly serviceable, which can extend the life of the product

beyond limit.

