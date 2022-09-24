Eight examples of advanced tech in today’s luxury homes

Upgrading your home doesn’t always require expensive renovations — sometimes, all your home needs is a new appliance. These eight types of advanced tech in modern luxury homes will elevate the vibe of your living space.

They also make life easier, which is an investment worth every penny. Consider adding these options to your homes and reap the benefits they provide.

1. Touch Screen Bathroom Displays

You might not think of bathrooms when you imagine touch screen tablets, but they’re incredibly useful. They provide an access hub for people who want to customize their shower water temperature to specific degrees.

You could use yours to dim your smart light fixtures or listen to an energizing playlist through custom speakers. Every option adds a luxury feel to your time in your bathroom.

2. Heated Floors

Imagine waking up on a cold winter morning and keeping your feet warm while walking around barefoot. Heated floors are a great example of advanced tech in today’s luxury homes everyone could benefit from. They’ll heat your home while saving 25% of your electric bill because the heating system takes passive heat, so it doesn’t generate extra electricity.

3. Automated Window Blinds

There are numerous reasons why automated window blinds are popular in today’s luxury homes. You can close them from across the room without leaving the dinner table or your virtual work conference.

Families could also set them on timers to block the sun during the hottest hours of the day and save money on electric bills while away on vacation. Timers also provide the appearance of someone being home, making it less likely for potential break-ins.

4. Residential Elevators

Elevators are another example of advanced home tech. Luxury homeowners use them to easily navigate their houses without ascending multiple sets of stairs every day. They also get to stay in their homes longer because elevators allow them to age in place by minimizing their fall risk.

The advanced technology in home elevators helps everyone who lives in a luxury house. Young kids won’t run up and down dangerous stairways. It’s also beneficial for family members with movement disabilities because they gain more independence. Elevators don’t come with every house, but luxury homeowners consider them to improve their quality of life.

5. Smart Thermostats

Smart thermostats are an easy way to incorporate more advanced technology into your home on a budget. They’re available at most home improvement stores alongside speaker systems and laptops. Compare the various models to find one that would look great in your home and provide all the functionality you’d like.

Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats reduce how much electricity your HVAC system uses, provide custom schedules and match your HVAC usage to your local climate. They also send monthly energy reports so users can analyze how much electricity their home uses and when so they can reduce their usage.

6. Smart Workout Machines

Technology makes exercising more efficient and enjoyable. Smart mirrors help you prioritize your form while counting reps, timing your movements and even working with a virtual instructor. Wi-Fi panels on the latest machines also sync users to online workout classes.

Invest in the newest model of your preferred equipment to gather data that pinpoints the best workout times for your energy levels and the intensity needed to reach your fitness goals.

7. High-Tech Kitchen Appliances

Anyone can get an air fryer, but only luxury homes have the latest kitchen appliances most people only see in restaurants. Many homeowners have dedicated wine fridges set to the specific temperatures required to maintain their preferred varieties. You could also upgrade to a Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerator that tracks which foods you’re running out of and adds them to an automated grocery list.

Countertop appliances would also make your home feel more luxurious. Smart coffee machines save your preferred recipes and brew them at programmed times. Ovens with multi-function touch screens cook, broil and air fry food to perfection.

Minor upgrades can have the most significant impact. Imagine preparing your next roast beef with a Bluetooth monitor that continually checks the temperature of the meat while it cooks. You’ll elevate your daily kitchen experiences with some help from the latest tech.

8. Indoor Garden Machines

Indoor gardening used to involve placing plants around your most expansive windows, but luxury homeowners can grow plants anywhere in their houses. Garden machines bring light into your darkest spaces, making it possible to produce everything from flowers to vegetables indoors.

Hydroponic technology circulates water to root systems and times how often your plants need watering, while LED bulbs provide all the light your plants could need during all growth stages. Most machines even come with apps so you can monitor the nutrient and pH profiles in each soil container and fix any issues that might hold your plants back from growing.

Introduce this Luxury Tech to Your Own Home

Get inspired by these examples of advanced tech in today’s luxury homes. Anyone can use them in their living spaces to add an elevated feel to their everyday lives. Changes like using smart appliances or installing an elevator will make life more enjoyable and comfortable without buying a new house.

