Samsung T7 Shield review: Rugged protection meet high speed

|
,

Techaeris Rated 9/10

Portable SSDs are a must for most creatives and business persons. The SSD isn’t horrible fragile, but there are instances and situations where you do not want to worry about damaging them. The Samsung T7 Shield removes the worry by enclosing itself in a rugged IP65-rated case.

The IP65 rating gives the Samsung T7 Shield a high dust and water resistance level, making it perfect for photographers, videographers, and business people to take into some of the harshest environments. Here is our quick review of this rugged and compact SSD, made for those on the move.

Table of contents

Specifications

The Samsung T7 Shield has the following features and specifications:

  • Capacity: 1TB or 2TB
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps)
  • Encryption: AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Sequential Read Speeds: Up to 1,050 MB/sec
  • Sequential Write Speeds: Up to 1,000 MB/sec
  • Water/Dust Resistant: IP65
  • Drop Resistant: Up to 3m
  • Dimensions: 59 x 88 x 13mm
  • Weight: 98 grams

What’s In The Box

  • Samsung T7 Shield
  • USB Cable
  • Manuals and Documentation

Design

The Samsung T7 Shield design has a basic rugged aesthetic that looks rather appealing. The ruggedized case has a rubber-like feel which I love since it will not slip and slide on a table.

The ridges of the enclosure give it a nice sporty look, and the blue color also looks attractive. The rest of the design is simple, with the Samsung logo on the front and the T7 Shield logo on the back. There is one USB 3.2 Gen2 port, and that is it.

The combined lightweight and rugged design are perfect for throwing in a backpack, bag, or pocket. The included cable is a good length, not short and worthless.

Overall, the design is excellent, and all the rugged features are perfect for on-the-go users.

Performance

Based on our benchmarks using Blackmagic, Crystal DiskMark, and ATTO, the Samsung T7 Shield performed very well. Benchmark software often returns different numbers; as you can see below, they don’t always agree. But they do get close to or exceed Samsung’s performance claims. Your PC’s CPU, RAM, and GPU also impact the performance.

The T7 Shield was quick for our use when rendering 4K video in DaVinci Resolve and opening and saving large image files in Affinity Photo.

Overall, the performance claims are right on target with Samsung’s claims. I had no issues with the speeds of this SSD.

Benchmarks

Blackmagic

ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

Price/Value

The 1TB Samsung T7 Shield is priced at US$129.99, while the 2TB is priced at US$249.99. They are all available in Blue, Black, or White. Samsung currently has a sale on both variants.

Wrap Up

The T7 Shield is an excellent buy for fast SSD storage and a rugged yet light design. If you’re looking for these features, you should consider this SSD.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on October 16, 2022.

Samsung T7 Shield

US$129.99
Samsung T7 Shield Review Box Techaeris

Design

 9.0/10

Performance

 9.0/10

Price/Value

 9.0/10

Nailed it

  • Rugged and robust design
  • Samsung managed to make the rugged aesthetic look great
  • Great performance
  • Priced right

Needs work

  • Not much to hate here at all
