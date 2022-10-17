Netflix is allowing “shared account” users to transfer profiles to new accounts

A shared account could be two different things. It could be multiple users under one roof and one user moving out. But it is also when users share accounts from more than one location. Netflix shared accounts aren’t anything new, and the company has been discouraging “certain” shared accounts for years. Netflix also actively seeking out some illegally shared account users and tries to shut them down.

Netflix does not take to this latter behavior kindly; the rule is you can only use an account under the same roof. Despite Netflix’s attempts to curb the practice, people ultimately still find ways of doing it. Now, Netflix is making it easier for shared account users to keep their profiles and viewing preferences to transfer to a new account. The company calls the service Profile Transfer.

Companies like Netflix use cloud services.

“The company’s press release focuses less on account sharing and more on relational changes. People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership. This new, much-requested feature will roll out to all members worldwide starting today.”

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

You’ll be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on your account.

To transfer a profile, go to the “Transfer Profile” option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage — then simply follow the instructions.

You can always turn off Profile Transfer in your account settings anytime.

While the focus is on moving out of your parent’s house or getting divorced, it is evident that this opens the door for those who share accounts from multiple locations. Should they develop a conscience.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on October 17, 2022.