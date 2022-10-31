Panasonic is building a new battery plant in Kansas

Panasonic makes a variety of consumer electronics that are very popular worldwide, including some of the best-rugged laptops you can find. But Panasonic also makes batteries, and the Japanese-based company plans to build a new battery plant in Kansas next month.

Panasonic will break ground in November and plans to start mass-producing batteries by March 2025. The batteries being built in the facility will be made for electric vehicles, as the company aims to cash in on the market push of electric cars in the United States.

According to Reuters; “The conglomerate’s energy unit said in July it had picked Kansas as the site for a new plant to supply batteries primarily to Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), joining other battery producers planning massive U.S. investments to qualify for new EV tax credit rules and to tap that market’s potentially massive demand.“

“Panasonic said in a statement that it expects an initial production capacity of 30 gigawatt hours per year at the new plant. That’s equivalent to roughly 60% of the company’s current annual EV battery production capacity in Japan and the United States.”

Kansas officials have said that this new factory will create 4,000 jobs for the state economy, and the investment is up to $4 billion. The company plans to build battery model 2170, a lithium-ion battery that Tesla currently uses in its cars.

Last Updated on October 31, 2022.