Audio-Technica announces its ATH-TWX9 truly wireless headphones

Audio-Technica has been in the audio business for a very long time. The company not only makes consumer-level audio equipment but they are involved on the professional level as well. Some of the company’s pro-tech does make its way into consumer products like the new ATH-TWX9.

The new Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 features 5.8mm high-resolution drivers, which deliver an extended high-frequency range and improved sound detail.

With up to 6 hours of continuous playback and up to 18.5 hours of reserve power in the storage case, the ATH-TWX9 earbuds provide an extended listening experience with noise-canceling audio activated. The charging case is compatible with Qi wireless chargers (sold separately) for easy place-and-go charging. It is also equipped with a deep-UV LED sterilization system (with unique mirror processing) that eliminates bacteria and viruses from the surface of the headphones.

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds are compatible with the A-T Connect app that gives you additional controls like low latency mode, a personalized noise-canceling system, adjusting and saving EQ settings to the headphones, changing L/R volume balance, selecting desired voice assistant (such as Amazon Alexa Built-in or Google Assistant), ability to change codecs, connected device management, and more. The low latency mode improves synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming.

In addition to low latency mode, these earbuds have ambiance control for music playback and calls and feature a touch-sensitive control to choose from noise-canceling and hear-through, which allows you to hear surrounding sounds via the built-in microphone. With Multipoint pairing, users can seamlessly switch between two connected devices. The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds provide a superior listening experience and comfortable all-day wear with eartips featuring a hybrid structure of hard and soft silicone for the best fit and sound performance available in twelve different fit options.

Additional features include crystal-clear call quality, dual high-performance MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) mics, beamforming technology, and Qualcomm® cVc™ Generation 8.0 technology. The earbuds also feature Qualcomm® TrueWireless Mirroring, enabling independent transmission to the left and right earbuds, reducing video interruptions and delays. Compatible with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™, Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive audio, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, these earbuds provide an advanced listening experience. The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 wireless earbuds have an IPX4-equivalent rain-and water-resistant design for protection against sudden rain showers or when exercising.

The new Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 are available now in black with dark bronze accents for US$299.

