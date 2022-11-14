The Dreo Macro Max S is a smart air purifier with an air quality monitor

For some, an air purifier is essential to keep their environments as clean as possible. Sometimes that is due to illness and occasionally allergies. But an air purifier isn’t only for those use cases; anyone can benefit from filtering and cleaning the air in their homes. The Dreo Macro Max S is a new smart air purifier with a few tricks under the hood.

The Dreo Macro Max S air purifier was designed to sense air quality, adjust purification levels, and be controlled hands-free. The Dreo Macro Max S is powered by Dreo’s TurboPure technology powering airflow to circulate air quickly through a professional grade 3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+ Carbon Filter for clean air in record time.

“Dreo Macro Max S is a brand new and upgraded product based on direct user feedback and consumer research by our R&D team, dedicated to bringing the latest technology and best experience to consumers,” said Herman, Vice President of Dreo. “We will continue to deliver innovative solutions to meet the advent of the AIoT era for a better smart life at home,” he added. Here are some key features of this new smart air purifier.

3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+ carbon filter

Intelligent air quality monitoring

273 Cubic Feet a Minute of air circulation

Dreo’s TurboPure X brushless DC motor

Google Home & Alexa capable

Integration into Google Home and Alexa means users can ask for the Dreo Macro Max S to start or stop whenever they desire by just using their voice.

Dreo’s TurboPure technology has a super-charged brushless DC motor that is quiet but also capable of cleaning 273 cubic feet a minute of air so that users can place it anywhere they want in the room and enjoy fresh air in no time. The aerodynamic motor design is super energy efficient and can also clean a 423 square foot room 4.8 times in less than an hour and filter an entire 2030 square foot house in just over an hour.

Priced at US$219.99, the Macro Max S is available on the company’s website and on Amazon.

