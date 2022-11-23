Strategic Chinese Foxconn iPhone plant sees worker protests and unrest

Apple’s flagship iPhone plant in China is operated by its partner Foxconn. Foxconn has been a critical partner for Apple for many years and is a significant part of the iPhone manufacturing process. Reports from mainstream media indicate that the primary Foxconn plant in China responsible for manufacturing the iPhone 14 is experiencing unrest from its workers.

According to CNBC, one of the drivers of these protests and unrest is Foxconn’s plan to delay bonus pay. Another, perhaps more significant reason, is that the workers are lashing out against the CCP’s COVID rules, which are some of the most strict in the world.

Video on social media shows workers smashing surveillance cameras and windows. The unrest started on Wednesday, with many workers vocalizing their unhappiness with chants, “give us our pay.” Some footage on social media showed men in hazmat suits wielding batons and tear gas being deployed on the Foxconn workers. Some workers removed quarantine barriers, and others complained that they were forced to share sleeping facilities with others who tested positive for COVID.

A worker who resisted is said to be surrounded by security guards at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou (China's iPhone factory).#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/lBbRuJQEoS — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) November 23, 2022

Violent protests erupt at #Foxconn's #Apple plant in #China's Zhengzhou



Workers have engaged in violent clashes with security personnel protesting against coronavirus restrictions and unpaid wages, Bloomberg reports.

Blundar In China pic.twitter.com/sBjQDNAfeQ — Shridas Meena🇮🇳 (@ShridasMeena8) November 23, 2022

20 buses of armed police were transferred from Luoyang city to crackdown on #Foxconn workers after they tried to break out of the #iPhone City in #Zhengzhou #CCPChina. See my previous tweets for more. pic.twitter.com/GWp02xWtDP — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) November 23, 2022

Foxconn has responded by saying that it has fulfilled its payment obligations and that the worker’s story of bad living conditions was “untrue.”

“Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the company added. CNBC

