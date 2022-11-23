Strategic Chinese Foxconn iPhone plant sees worker protests and unrest

Apple’s flagship iPhone plant in China is operated by its partner Foxconn. Foxconn has been a critical partner for Apple for many years and is a significant part of the iPhone manufacturing process. Reports from mainstream media indicate that the primary Foxconn plant in China responsible for manufacturing the iPhone 14 is experiencing unrest from its workers.

According to CNBC, one of the drivers of these protests and unrest is Foxconn’s plan to delay bonus pay. Another, perhaps more significant reason, is that the workers are lashing out against the CCP’s COVID rules, which are some of the most strict in the world.

Video on social media shows workers smashing surveillance cameras and windows. The unrest started on Wednesday, with many workers vocalizing their unhappiness with chants, “give us our pay.” Some footage on social media showed men in hazmat suits wielding batons and tear gas being deployed on the Foxconn workers. Some workers removed quarantine barriers, and others complained that they were forced to share sleeping facilities with others who tested positive for COVID.

Foxconn has responded by saying that it has fulfilled its payment obligations and that the worker’s story of bad living conditions was “untrue.”

“Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the company added.

CNBC

