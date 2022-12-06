Infographic: What printer should you choose for your business

The most essential piece of tech for a small business is the printer it uses to operate. Business owners have to make a decision about choosing the best small business printer for their daily operations while also looking at the benefits both cost-wise and technology-wise.

Across the globe, 8 in 10 small business owners rely on printers to carry out their day-to-day operations. Businesses such as law, auto, healthcare, and finance cannot operate without a printer, daily using 240 pages, 238 pages, 178 pages, and 20.2 pages, respectively.

How can a printer be considered essential? With the majority of businesses, small and large, being unable to operate without one, the wrong printer can be detrimental to the operation of a business. The wrong printer can cause many issues for a business, especially now in the digital age. Printers, just like any other device, are susceptible to online security attacks, which can harm the inner workings of any business.

In order to combat these security issues, laser printers come with the ability to password protect the device and require a password to use the services of the printer. Most models of laser printers also have a built-in function that causes the printer to reboot when it recognizes a security threat to its network. There is also a secure fax option for sending health and finance information.

Laser printers are able to have multiple employees on one network, all able to use the same device, which creates a “smart office” for your small business. With all employees on one device able to print from anywhere, business operations can run as smoothly as possible.

Deciding what kind of technology is best for small businesses can be overwhelming. Laser printers are an easy and durable choice for any small business that can last for years and increase company output.

