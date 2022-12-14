Leaving Netflix January 2023: A few TV shows and not much else…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in January 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a couple of weeks before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is shorter than most other months this year, there are still a couple good shows leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch TV shows such as L.A.’s Finest, Z Nation, and The Borgias. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch L.A.’s Finest and Z Nation. Again, not much is leaving this upcoming January compared to past months.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in January 2023.

January 6

Bulletproof 2 🇺🇸

January 8

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

January 12

CHiPs 🇺🇸

January 15

Steve Jobs 🇺🇸

January 17

Yummy Mummies: Season 1 🇺🇸

January 26

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

January 29

She’s Funny That Way 🇺🇸

January 31

Addams Family Values 🇺🇸

Battle: Los Angeles 🇺🇸

The Borgias: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Good Burger 🇨🇦

Love Jacked 🇺🇸

Newness 🇺🇸

Rambo 🇺🇸

Rambo: Last Blood 🇺🇸

