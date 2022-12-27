[CES 2023] LG will announce new minimalist-design appliances at CES

Today’s appliances are no longer the simple mechanical contraptions your grandmother used. These days, appliances have integrated smart features and home connectivity, and their design is becoming more streamlined. LG has announced it will bring a new range of minimalist-designed appliances to CES 2023 next month.

This is a new approach to getting “back to basics.” LG says that the new range focuses on the essence of each appliance, removing all unnecessary design elements to deliver a “timeless, minimalist aesthetic.” The distinctive, durable products also reflect LG’s “strong commitment to sustainability,” featuring recycled materials inside and out, requiring fewer parts and less energy than conventional appliances.

Because the new appliances are simple, they match any décor, color scheme, or interior trend. The lineup’s achromatic color palette and lack of decorative embellishment offer a modern yet classic look that allows the products to blend in with their surroundings. In addition to a clean, straightforward design language, LG’s appliances boast an elegantly direct control experience that users will find easy to get familiar with.

The new range, which includes a refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, oven range, and dishwasher, is also a part of LG’s innovative upgradable appliance lineup, meaning users can add new features to the products via the Upgrade Center in the LG ThinQ app.

“Sustainable, stylish and simple to use, our minimalist-design appliances deliver new customer value,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to provide advanced, thoughtfully-designed solutions incorporating our innovative technologies and reflecting our commitment to environmental responsibility.” LG

Last Updated on December 27, 2022.