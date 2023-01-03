[CES 2023] Dell announces new UltraSharp monitors and peripherals

CES 2023 is just getting started, and we will have a few days ahead of us here. But we are determined to bring you as much CES news as possible, even if it means our fingers bleed and our eyes fall out of our heads. Dell has announced three new UltraSharp monitors and a handful of peripherals; let’s take a look!

Dell UltraSharp Monitors

32″ 6K (U3224KB)

New UltraSharp monitors and peripherals at CES 2023

Be ultra-productive on the world’s 1st 6K monitor with IPS Black panel technology. This ultimate productivity powerhouse is packed with advanced features, combining exceptional clarity and details with 6K resolution, intelligent collaboration with a built-in 4K HDR webcam, and future-ready connectivity with Thunderbolt™ 4 connection

Exceptional details and color: See your work come to life on a 31.5” monitor with 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution. Experience brilliant color and contrast with IPS Black, new 99% Display P-3 color space, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Unparalleled power and productivity: Meet the power demand of today's devices with

Thunderbolt™ 4 (up to 140W) single cable connectivity on a hub monitor. Industry-leading mini DisplayPort 2.1 enable seamless image transmission without degradation in quality. Multitask with ease on a productivity hub that enables the user to work across 2 PCs with Auto KVM.

Intelligent and secured collaboration: Collaborate effortlessly with a powerful built-in 4K dual gain webcam that enhances visual clarity. AI auto-framing tracks and keeps you in the frame, while automatic SafeShutter provides a seamless, secure conferencing experience.

Collaborate effortlessly with a powerful built-in 4K dual gain webcam that enhances visual clarity. AI auto-framing tracks and keeps you in the frame, while automatic SafeShutter provides a seamless, secure conferencing experience. Designed for effortless comfort: Connect external devices without reaching the back of the monitor with intuitively designed quick access, pop-out front-facing ports. Easy to use with full adjustability and ComfortView Plus, you can work the way you want and be comfortable all day.

34″ Curved USB-C Hub

New UltraSharp monitors and peripherals at CES 2023

Experience immersive productivity with superior contrast and color on a 34” curved WQHD monitor

with IPS Black technology and ComfortView Plus.

All-encompassing experience: Immerse in a curved 34” WQHD (3440 x 1440) screen that features IPS Black technology with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio plus improved black and gray performance. See vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle with a depth of 1.07 billion colors and a wide color coverage of 98% DCI-P3 color space. Enhance eye comfort with the always-on built-in ComfortView Plus that reduces low blue light emission without compromising the color.

Productivity Hub: Streamline any workplace with this USB-C Hub monitor that connects you to the Ethernet and a host of other devices. Stretch productivity and multitask efficiently across 2 connected PCs with KVM, Auto KVM, Picture-by-Picture, and Picturein-Picture.

Streamline any workplace with this USB-C Hub monitor that connects you to the Ethernet and a host of other devices. Stretch productivity and multitask efficiently across 2 connected PCs with KVM, Auto KVM, Picture-by-Picture, and Picturein-Picture. Skillfully crafted: Designed with a premium finish, this monitor with built-in speakers is a great fit for your

work environment. Reduce cable clutter with a built-in cable management system. Easy to use with full adjustability, you can work the way you want and be comfortable all day. Built with sustainable practices for the performance you need while meeting EPEAT® Gold, ENERGY STAR®, and TCO Certified Edge Displays criteria.

43″ 4K USB-C Hub

New UltraSharp monitors and peripherals at CES 2023

Multiply your productivity with this 42.5’’ monitor featuring multi-PC connectivity, four unique FHD partitions via iMST, ComfortView Plus1, and wired Ethernet.

Extended multitasking and collaboration: Redefine productivity with a 42.5” 4K monitor with iMST, a feature that allows you to display (up to 4 FHD) screen partitions via a single PC connection. Multitask efficiently by connecting up to 4 PCs and controlling them with a single keyboard and mouse via KVM.

Productivity Hub: Streamline your workspace with a USB-C Hub monitor that wakes and powers your laptop and connects you to the Ethernet and a host of other devices. Maximize productivity with even more extensive connectivity options and faster 10Gbps transfer speed.

Streamline your workspace with a USB-C Hub monitor that wakes and powers your laptop and connects you to the Ethernet and a host of other devices. Maximize productivity with even more extensive connectivity options and faster 10Gbps transfer speed. Skillfully crafted: Connect external devices without reaching the back of the monitor with intuitively designed quick access, pop-out front-facing ports. Easy to use with full adjustability, you can work the way you want and be comfortable all day. Reduce harmful blue light emission without sacrificing color performance with built-in ComfortView Plus.

Dell Peripherals

Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard

New UltraSharp monitors and peripherals at CES 2023

World’s first Zoom-certified 1 keyboard—Innovative Zoom touch controls on the keyboard let you mute and unmute your microphone, toggle video on and off, share your screen and bring up the chat panel by double-tapping on the icons.

Smart backlighting with hand proximity detection lights up the keys as you get close, helping you to work better in any environment. It turns off in brighter conditions to conserve battery power.

Get optimal type-feel without the noise thanks to the scissor-switch key design. Engineered to be satisfying and silent at the same time.

The contoured design of the mouse fits the shape of your hand for a comfortable palm grip. The mouse combines a horizontal scroll wheel with a traditional scroll wheel up top for 4-way scrolling, making digital navigation more intuitive than ever.

Thanks to the mouse track-on-glass sensor, you can easily work wherever you need to from virtually any surface. The DPI is adjustable from 800 to 8000 in increments of 200, so you can dial in the mouse to your preferences.

The keyboard battery lasts up to twenty days on a single charge, with one minute of charging lasting a whole day. The mouse battery lasts up to three months on a single charge, and in just one minute, you’ll get a charge for half-day use. Thanks to USB-C charging, you can now remove the need for external batteries, thus reducing waste.

The dual mode RF 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth ® 5.1 connectivity let you effortlessly connect and switch with up to 3 devices (two connections via Bluetooth ® and one connection via RF dongle).

Easy and secure one-click pairing with Dell Pair. From the upgraded pairing experience of Dell Pair to the updated Dell Secure Link Receiver (RF), Dell KB900 & MS900 were designed with security at their core. The transmission is encrypted to keep your data safe.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse

New UltraSharp monitors and peripherals at CES 2023

Masterfully crafted to be extremely comfortable and easy to use thanks to its sculpted curves,

innovative scroll wheels and long-lasting battery.

Long-lasting operation: Works up to 3 months* with a full charge, and no need to replace batteries. Fast charge in 1 min for half day of use with USB-C quick charging Advanced Exchange Service gets you a replacement mouse should your existing one become faulty within the 3-year warranty period.

Seamless and secure connectivity: The dual mode RF 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth®2 5.1 connectivity let you effortlessly connect and switch with up to 3 devices (two connections via Bluetooth® and one connection via RF dongle). Securely pair the mouse with your device with just one click with Dell Pair and with Dell Secure Link Receiver (RF)—the transmission is encrypted to keep your data safe. warranty period.

Work everywhere: Thanks to the track-on-glass sensor, you can easily work wherever you need to, from glass and wood to park benches and café tables alike. The DPI is adjustable from 800 to 8000 in increments of 200, so you can dial in the mouse to your preferences. The ultra-smooth gliding feet create a smooth, silent glide as you move the mouse for a more satisfying user experience.



