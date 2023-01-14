Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee review: Fantastic wired open-back headphones

I get a lot of review requests for headphones. Usually, those requests are for the wireless or true wireless variety. That’s because the industry is moving to Bluetooth as the norm and ditching wires and the headphone jack. So when Drop asked if I wanted to check out the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee open-back wired headphones (that is a mouthful), I said sure. Why not?

I honestly didn’t know what I would use the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee open-back wired headphones for, considering most of my mobile devices don’t have a headphone jack, and I use desktop speakers for my PC. So I broke out the dongles to test these on my mobiles, and then I had a thought. These headphones might be excellent to use plugged into my Line 6 Helix Floor.

So while this review is based on some usage of listening to music through a mobile device, most of it is based on my use of the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee with my guitars and various guitar gear.

Open-back

Specifications

Massdrop x Sennheiser

Glossy black headband, gray metal grilles

Ear coupling: Over-ear (circumaural)

Transducer principle: Open, dynamic

Impedance: 150 ohms

Frequency response: 12–38,500 Hz (-10 dB)

THD + N: < 0.1% at 1 kHz, 100 dB

Sound pressure level: 104 dB at 1V, 1 kHz

Connector: ⅛ in (3.5 mm) gold-plated stereo jack plug

Cable: 6 ft (1.8 m) OFC, detachable

Weight without cable: Approx. 9.2 oz (260 g)

Individually serialized

Made in Romania

What’s In The Box

Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee

2.5mm Headphone Cable

¼ in (6.35 mm) adapter

2-year Warranty and Manual

Design

Wires are good

The Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee is about as simple as you can get in terms of headphone design. The build quality is excellent for this price range. The materials used are a combination of metals, plastics, and fabric. All materials look extremely nice and do not appear to be sub-standard.

The headband is metal, and the headband padding is made of foam. The arms holding the ear cups are made of plastic and seem sturdy. They pivot to help with comfort when wearing them. There is various branding from Sennheiser and Drop on the headband and arms, but it is tastefully done.

The open-back material is a mesh metal that is gun metal in color, giving a nice contrast to the rest of the black color of the headphones. The left and right ear cups are marked at the top of each arm, but the markings are painted over in black. It would have been nice to have these stand out a bit more.

The ear cups are also made of foam covered by a soft material that is super comfortable on the ears. I can see that some people’s ears may get hot after wearing these for a long time, it wasn’t the case for me, but the material feels like it could have that effect on some.

The clamping power of The Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee is above average. These feel tighter than others I’ve used, but they are not horribly bad. They are very comfortable, but if you’re sensitive to a more robust clamp, you may want to avoid these. However, they may loosen up over time.

The included cable plugs into the bottom of each ear cup, and the cables are marked left and right, so be sure to insert them into the proper cup. The cable is pretty long, but it could have been a little longer, at least for use with a floor unit like the Line 6 Helix Floor.

Overall, the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee is not a complex design, which is part of its appeal to me. There are no buttons or touchpads to deal with; plug them in, wear them and use the controls on the device for everything else.

Comfy ear pads

Ease of Use

One of the best things about the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee is its easy use. Because there are no smart functions, Bluetooth, app, and only a wire, these are plug-and-play, and you’re good to go. You may have more significant issues if you cannot figure out how to use these headphones.

Sound

Because there are no onboard controls and gizmos on the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee, these headphones have a very neutral soundstage. This is what makes them ideal for practicing guitar. I plugged these into my Line 6 Helix Floor and could hear the sounds without coloring from the headphones.

The open-back design was great for hearing the jam track being played on another speaker while I practiced it through my Helix Floor. These were also fantastic when I used the Positive Grid Spark Mini to Bluetooth a jam track and listened through the AUX port on that speaker.

The neutral soundstage is perfect for practicing due to being able to hear the sound with only the effects and changes you make through your floor modeler.

I did use these with my iPhone 14 Pro Max, my Google Pixel 7 Pro, and my Sony Xperia 1 III. The sound is, again, fantastic. You will need to use an EQ app or the built-in EQ in your smartphone if you want to tweak any of the frequencies. I do not mind this at all; it allows me to tune the sound to my liking without pre-programmed sound coloring.

One thing of note is that the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee are open-back headphones, so you will hear the outside world. These headphones are not for you if you want to shut things out. Overall, the sound is excellent, and I appreciate the neutral soundstage and the ability to tune the sound to my liking.

Cable connections

Price/Value

The Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee are priced at $199 on Drop’s website. As of this review, they have a sale going on for $179. Given the sound, comfort, and ease of use, I think there is a lot of value in these. The price point is lower than the quality of these headphones, so you are getting your money’s worth and more.

Wrap Up

The Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee are excellent open-back headphones that are a great addition for musicians looking for open-back wired headphones to use when practicing. These are easily my new go-to headphones for practicing guitar. It is important to remember that my use case and preferences may not reflect yours.

Last Updated on January 14, 2023.