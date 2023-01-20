Razer Kishi V2 adds controller support for Android touchscreen games

The Razer Kishi V2 remains one of our favourite mobile controllers here at Techaeris. The Android version of Razer’s mobile game controller just got even better with a new firmware and app updated that provides controller support for touchscreen games.

As you’ve likely applied, the new functionality allows all Kishi V2 for Android owners to use their controller to play touch-screen games. This new addition brings console-quality controls to all mobile platforms for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Razer’s solution relies on a novel combination of hardware in the Kishi V2 controller and software in the Razer Nexus app, to enable reliable, secure, and easy-to-use controller support on countless touch-screen games.

While the new Virtual Controller Mode adds extra functionality, Razer is quick to point out that “while Virtual Controller mode does not rely on hacks that could trigger anti-cheat or anti-virus protection measures in games, using this feature may violate the license agreement of some games. Razer does not condone the user of this mode where such features are forbidden, and takes no responsibility.”

Other updates of the Razer Nexus Android app include:

Virtual Controller mode [beta] adds controller support to touchscreen games

Revamped UI

Android-native screenshot capture and Home button option

Background service automatically quits when Kishi V2 is disconnected and starts when connected

Controller LED blinks during video capture

Only show streaming option when signed into streaming service

New M1/M2 options

Button action indicators in the Launcher

Refreshed recommendations

Option to hide “Controller disconnected” notice

In addition to the new Virtual Controller Mode, the Razer Nexus app also lets Kishi V2 owners to:

Explore an in-depth catalog of controller-compatible games

Quickly launch installed games

Customize advanced features on Kishi V2, including remapping the M1/M2 buttons

Livestream your gameplay to Facebook and YouTube

Take screenshots and record video using a dedicated controller button

Update your controller’s firmware

Virtual Controller Mode is available as a free update to all Kishi V2 for Android owners today, via the Razer Nexus app on the Google Play Store. This feature will also be rolling out to the Razer Edge in Q1 2023.

What do you think about Razer adding controller support on the Kishi V2 for Android touchscreen games? What touchscreen game are you looking forward to playing with a controller? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

