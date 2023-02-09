AT&T is the first carrier to launch the Franklin A50 5G hotspot

Being on the go is practically a lifestyle today. Many people work on the go, and many live on the go. This means a life of reliance on your smartphone hotspot or free coffee shop Wi-Fi. But smartphone hotspots aren’t always fast, and coffee shop Wi-Fi can be a massive security risk. The Franklin A50 5G hotspot could be the answer for users on the go, and AT&T is the first carrier to offer it.

AT&T is introducing the Franklin A50 5G mobile hotspot starting Feb. 10th. The Franklin A50 5G mobile hotspot provides a fast and reliable connection with AT&T 5G for up to 20 devices. Its 2.4″ color display and compact design provide enhanced security with remote management to manage your private and secure data easily. The rechargeable 5,000 mAh battery should be more than enough to make it through the day.

Beginning Feb. 10th, AT&T customers can purchase the Franklin A50 5G mobile hotspot for $209.99. “Well-qualified” customers can buy it on a 0% APR 36-month installment plan for $5.84/mo.

AT&T introduced two new DataConnect plan options: 50GB for $55/mo and 100GB for $90/mo after discounts – perfect for your mobile hotspot, tablet, laptop, or other data-only devices. AT&T DataConnect plans let you do more on the go with fast, reliable, secure 5G. AT&T says this device is for customers who require 5G access to supplement their home network and to use while on the go for work or travel.

You can find out more on AT&T’s website on February 10th. Be sure to read all the fine print, terms, and conditions, as there are a few requirements and compatibility considerations.

