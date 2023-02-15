Logitech G Racing Adapter lets you use older peripherals with PRO Wheel and Pedals

Released back in September 2022, the Logitech G PRO Wheel and Pedals had one issue: no backward compatibility. That changes today with the Logitech G Racing Adapter that lets you mix and match older Logitech G racing wheels, pedals, and peripherals like the shifter, with the new USB-connected PRO Wheel system.

Prior to the release of the Logitech G PRO Wheel and Pedals (which we recently reviewed), Logitech’s different racing accessory components were connected via a 9-pin serial port. With the release of the PRO series of peripherals, the company switched up to a USB-A connector system. This meant that if you bought just the wheel, you couldn’t use your old pedals or even the shifter add-on with it. The new Logitech G Racing Adapter ensures both backward and future compatibility with its USB and 9-pin ports.

The Logitech G Racing Adapter.

Key features and specifications of the racing adapter include:

Add To The Gear You Love: Now you can mix and match your Logitech G racing gear into your preferred configuration between generations. Combine PRO Racing Wheel and/or PRO Racing Pedals with G29, G920 and G923 Wheel and Pedals as well as Driving Force Shifter. Upgrade how you want. Build your rig your way.

Now you can mix and match your Logitech G racing gear into your preferred configuration between generations. Combine PRO Racing Wheel and/or PRO Racing Pedals with G29, G920 and G923 Wheel and Pedals as well as Driving Force Shifter. Upgrade how you want. Build your rig your way. Flexibility To Shift: Pair your Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals. With a solid steel gear shaft, 6-speed short-throw gearbox, and leather knob and boot, Driving Force Shifter is made for precision, and reliability. Now with added flexibility for your evolving rig.

Pair your Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals. With a solid steel gear shaft, 6-speed short-throw gearbox, and leather knob and boot, Driving Force Shifter is made for precision, and reliability. Now with added flexibility for your evolving rig. Quick Brake Control: Use the easily accessible dial to tune Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals equipped with pressure-sensing brakes. Customize your brakes on-the-fly and get the feel you need for a variety of cars and racing styles.

Use the easily accessible dial to tune Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals equipped with pressure-sensing brakes. Customize your brakes on-the-fly and get the feel you need for a variety of cars and racing styles. Console Compatibility: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 (when connected to compatible Logitech G Racing Wheel)

PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 (when connected to compatible Logitech G Racing Wheel) Logitech G Racing Gear Compatibility: Wheels (PRO Racing Wheel, G29, G920, G923), Pedals (PRO Racing Pedals, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923), Driving Force Shifter

Wheels (PRO Racing Wheel, G29, G920, G923), Pedals (PRO Racing Pedals, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923), Driving Force Shifter No. of Ports: 4 (USB In/Out, 9 Pin Shifter In/Legacy Wheel Connection, 9 Pin Pedals In/Legacy Wheel Connection)

4 (USB In/Out, 9 Pin Shifter In/Legacy Wheel Connection, 9 Pin Pedals In/Legacy Wheel Connection) Weight: .34 lbs (158g)

.34 lbs (158g) Software: G HUB Software enables potential firmware updates, to keep your product up to date with the rest of the Logitech G Racing Simulation range.

The Logitech G Racing Adapter is now available for $39.99 from logitechg.com.

