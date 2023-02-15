Logitech G Racing Adapter lets you use older peripherals with PRO Wheel and Pedals

Released back in September 2022, the Logitech G PRO Wheel and Pedals had one issue: no backward compatibility. That changes today with the Logitech G Racing Adapter that lets you mix and match older Logitech G racing wheels, pedals, and peripherals like the shifter, with the new USB-connected PRO Wheel system.
Prior to the release of the Logitech G PRO Wheel and Pedals (which we recently reviewed), Logitech’s different racing accessory components were connected via a 9-pin serial port. With the release of the PRO series of peripherals, the company switched up to a USB-A connector system. This meant that if you bought just the wheel, you couldn’t use your old pedals or even the shifter add-on with it. The new Logitech G Racing Adapter ensures both backward and future compatibility with its USB and 9-pin ports.
Key features and specifications of the racing adapter include:
- Add To The Gear You Love: Now you can mix and match your Logitech G racing gear into your preferred configuration between generations. Combine PRO Racing Wheel and/or PRO Racing Pedals with G29, G920 and G923 Wheel and Pedals as well as Driving Force Shifter. Upgrade how you want. Build your rig your way.
- Flexibility To Shift: Pair your Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals. With a solid steel gear shaft, 6-speed short-throw gearbox, and leather knob and boot, Driving Force Shifter is made for precision, and reliability. Now with added flexibility for your evolving rig.
- Quick Brake Control: Use the easily accessible dial to tune Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals equipped with pressure-sensing brakes. Customize your brakes on-the-fly and get the feel you need for a variety of cars and racing styles.
- Console Compatibility: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 (when connected to compatible Logitech G Racing Wheel)
- Logitech G Racing Gear Compatibility: Wheels (PRO Racing Wheel, G29, G920, G923), Pedals (PRO Racing Pedals, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923), Driving Force Shifter
- No. of Ports: 4 (USB In/Out, 9 Pin Shifter In/Legacy Wheel Connection, 9 Pin Pedals In/Legacy Wheel Connection)
- Weight: .34 lbs (158g)
- Software: G HUB Software enables potential firmware updates, to keep your product up to date with the rest of the Logitech G Racing Simulation range.
The Logitech G Racing Adapter is now available for $39.99 from logitechg.com.
