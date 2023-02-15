One UI 5.1 rolls out worldwide today, plus the latest carrier deals

Today, Samsung announced the One UI 5.1 software update will begin to roll out worldwide for previous generations of Galaxy devices. With One UI 5.1, Galaxy devices will deliver a more visually appealing mobile interface with new features that enable greater creativity and personalization for a more convenient experience overall, including:

One UI 5.1 Features

Professional-quality camera and a more engaging gallery: Galaxy users will have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW features as part of the Galaxy Camera app.

Galaxy users will have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with features as part of the Galaxy Camera app. A unique mobile experience personalized for every user , including the new dynamic weather widget, modes & routines, and smart suggestions widget.

, including the new dynamic weather widget, modes & routines, and smart suggestions widget. Convenience through integration and connectivity: Integration partnership with Google to bring connectivity throughout the mobile ecosystem.

Integration partnership with Google to bring connectivity throughout the mobile ecosystem. Samsung Notes with Google Meet: Share documents, edit notes, and collaborate simultaneously through live sharing during video conferences with ease.

Share documents, edit notes, and collaborate simultaneously through live sharing during video conferences with ease. Expanded Multi Control between Galaxy Book and smartphones : Enables users to share the mouse, keyboard, or trackpad of their Galaxy Book with their tablet and now with select Galaxy phones.

: Enables users to share the mouse, keyboard, or trackpad of their Galaxy Book with their tablet and now with select Galaxy phones. The One UI 5.1 software update will roll out on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series, and S20 series. Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, will be available in the coming weeks.

Samsung Offers

This week is the last chance to preorder the Galaxy S23 with One UI 5.1 series before wider availability on Friday. Pre-order offers include:

Galaxy S23 Ultra : Samsung.com customers will receive a complimentary memory upgrade to double the storage and a $100 Samsung Credit. Starting at $1,199.99 with colors including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, you can also enjoy the choice of Samsung. com-exclusive colors, including Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red.

: Samsung.com customers will receive a complimentary memory upgrade to double the storage and a $100 Samsung Credit. Starting at $1,199.99 with colors including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, you can also enjoy the choice of Samsung. com-exclusive colors, including Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red. Galaxy S23+ and S23: Those who pre-order can receive a free storage upgrade and a $50 Samsung Credit. Starting at $799.99 for the S23 and $999.99 for the S23+, both are available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, or Samsung-exclusive colors: Graphite and Lime.

Carrie Offers

In addition to receiving complimentary storage upgrades, consumers can access the following:

AT&T: Up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series with eligible trade-in, making the S23 and S23+ FREE. Find it here

Up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series with eligible trade-in, making the S23 and S23+ FREE. Charter/Spectrum: Up to $600 off when trading in an eligible device. Find it here

Up to $600 off when trading in an eligible device. Comcast/Xfinity: New Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can save up to $800 off a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 with a qualifying device trade-in. Find it here

New Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can save up to $800 off a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 with a qualifying device trade-in. T-Mobile: New and existing customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S23+ for FREE (up to $1,000 off S23+) when trading in on Magenta MAX or the Samsung Galaxy S23 for free (up to $800 off) when adding a line on Magenta MAX via 24 monthly bill credits. Find it here

New and existing customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S23+ for FREE (up to $1,000 off S23+) when trading in on Magenta MAX or the Samsung Galaxy S23 for free (up to $800 off) when adding a line on Magenta MAX via 24 monthly bill credits. UScellular: For a limited time, UScellular is offering the Galaxy S23 for FREE for new and qualifying current customers on select unlimited plans (or the equivalent discount off a Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S23+). UScellular offers $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Watch4, and Watch4 Classic (while supplies last). Find it here

For a limited time, UScellular is offering the Galaxy S23 for FREE for new and qualifying current customers on select unlimited plans (or the equivalent discount off a Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S23+). UScellular offers $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Watch4, and Watch4 Classic (while supplies last). Verizon: For a limited time, customers who switch to Verizon or upgrade can receive a FREE Samsung S23 or $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone (all with select trade-ins on qualified 5G Unlimited plans). These customers will also receive a free Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with purchase. Find it here

