HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless review: Same affordable wireless sound, now with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio

Last year, we reviewed the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wired gaming headset. Not every gamer likes wired headsets and fortunately, HyperX has a wireless version with the same refreshed design at an affordable price point.

Specifications

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless gaming headset has the following features and specifications:

What’s in the box

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless over-ear gaming headset

USB charging cable

USB-A wireless adapter

Foam windscreen

DTS Headphone:X instruction card w/ two-year access code

Quick Start Guide

Design

Like its predecessor, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless gaming headset is largely constructed from hard matte black plastic. However, there are a few design changes. The first notable change is the headband. Even though it still features the HyperX wordmark logo imprinted across the top in a gloss black, only the middle of the underside of the headband has a piece of HyperX’s signature memory foam covered by a soft leatherette finish. The ear cups are connected to the headband by way of a steel slider assembly, but it now has thirteen adjustment points, as well as visible markings so you can more easily match the adjustment on each side

The earcups themselves are still attached via an inverted Y piece that allows them to rotate toward your head for a comfortable fit. The Y piece is a bit more aggressive looking, longer at the back and shorter at the front as opposed to being more symmetrical. It also rotates slightly forward and rotates a full 90° backward. On the outside of each earcup is the HyperX logo in greyish silver, and a textured angled line motif is etched into the outside of each cup.

The microphone also received a major refresh. It is still attached to the left earcup and swivels up and down. However, instead of having a more solid, covered look, it is now thinner and wire-like. While it’s not removable, swivelling it fully up will mute the microphone and keep it nicely out of the way when you aren’t using it. The microphone itself is adjustable by way of its flexible soft coated arm. The microphone is slightly larger as well, and HyperX included a foam windscreen that you can slide over the end of the microphone for better voice sound.

On the underside of the left earcup is where you’ll find the USB-C charging port, a power button, and a very small LED light. On the back of the right earcup, towards the bottom, is where you’ll find a red volume control dial for easy access to turning your volume up or down. Rotating the dial all the way up gives you full volume while rotating it all the way down decreases the volume to zero, effectively muting the headphones. Unfortunately, the dial only controls volume and other is no game/chat balance on this headset.

The ear pads themselves are still made from memory foam and are covered with the same leatherette finish as the underside of the headband. They fit nicely over my ears and definitely added comfort for extended listening sessions. As for the overall fit, they do fit well but did feel a tad loose at times, especially when I tilted my head down to look at my keyboard. They didn’t feel like they were going to fall off, but did shift enough to be noticeable, perhaps my head shape lies in between two of the adjustment points. On that note, my son said they felt fine when he tried them out.

While they seem minor, the design changes to the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless over the original version are subtle, but make for a much nicer-looking headset.

Setup/Ease of Use

With a wired gaming headset, you simply plug the cable into your computer or controller and away you go. With the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless gaming headset, plug the included USB-A adapter into your computer. Power on the headset by holding the power button on the left earcup and it should detect the USB-A adapter and pair it with the computer. Next, go into your sound settings and select HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless as both your Playback Device and your Recording Device and that should be it!

If you wish, the headset can also be used with a PlayStation 5 console. Again, you’ll need to insert the USB-A adapter into a free USB port on your console. Once you’ve done that, head into your Settings and set the input device and output device to USB Headset “HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless” and choose the “All Audio” in the Output to Headphones setting.

Sound Quality

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless offers similar default sound quality as its previous iteration with its 50mm drivers, albeit ever so slightly better. The sound put out by the headset is definitely crisp and clear, and depending on what you use it with can be quite loud. I tested them on the PlayStation 5 and a PC, and, for the price, the audio quality is more than acceptable.

Where the Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless has a leg up though, is the inclusion of a two-year code for DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio. If you do pick up these headphones, you’ll do well to redeem your code as it does make a significant difference in the audio quality coming out of your PC. On that note, the DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio only works on PC. With it enabled, I was more easily able to pinpoint sounds like footsteps when playing games like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. In the end though, while I could better tell where enemies were coming from, more often than not it just meant I was facing them when dying as opposed to having them sneak up behind me.

Microphone Quality

Microphone and voice quality are obviously a big requirement for gaming headphones these days. When testing the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless in voice chat and gaming sessions on the PC other people in the party had no complaints about being able to hear me clearly over the bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone, especially with the foam windscreen which helps reduce and filter out breathing noise. Unfortunately, there is still no mic monitoring on this headset.

Battery Life

HyperX claims up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. When used at about 50% volume, we achieved this on both PC and the PlayStation 5. Once the battery depletes, recharge it with the included USB-A to USB-C cable which takes about 3 1/2 hours.

Price/Value

Here’s the best part… the price hasn’t changed over the original HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless from the original version. With an MSRP of $99.99, you’re getting a pretty solid pair of versatile gaming headphones, now with the added value of two years of DTS Headphone:X audio. Sure, there are much better wireless gaming headphones out there, but if you’re on a budget, you can’t go wrong with these.

Wrap-up

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless is still a versatile, decent-sounding, comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. The minor design refresh and inclusion of two years of DTS Headphone:X audio make this a solid budget choice for PC gamers looking for a wireless gaming headset.