Newest compact home projector is officially licensed by Netflix

One of the main issues we’ve found with compact home and portable projectors is that most of them require a workaround in order to play Netflix, often offering up a subpar experience. The latest compact home projector to hit the market, the Emotn N1, is not only officially licensed by Netflix but is also a bit brighter than its competition.

While Emotn isn’t a brand we’ve heard of before, the company does have a couple of other compact projectors. Their latest is the first that is officially licensed by Netflix, meaning you don’t have to jump through hoops in order to watch Netflix content on it. Not only that, the Emotn N1 compact home projector launches Netflix as soon as you power it on, allowing you to stream content even faster. That doesn’t mean the projector is limited to Netflix as there are buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube on the included remote.

Other key features of the Emotn N1 include native 1080p resolution with laser autofocus and auto keystone correction, 500 ANSI lumens of brightness (most in this category are between 200-400), and can project an image up to 120 inches in size. The projector also has dual 5W speakers and Dolby Audio, for decent onboard audio.

As for connectivity, in addition to WiFi, the Emotn N1 can also be connected via HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth allowing users to consume even more content, including streaming music while not using it to watch movies or shows. Less than 8″ in height and just over 7″ deep, this compact projector has a built-in stand for angle adjustment, and can also be mounted on a tripod stand.

The Emotn N1 is now available with an MSRP of $399.99 on Amazon in black or white colourways. To celebrate the launch, Emotn is offering a $50 discount coupon, bringing the price down to $349.99.

What do you think about the Netflix officially licensed Emotn N1 compact home projector? Are you going to be picking one up? What do you think about compact projectors in general?