Affordable mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G coming in April

While flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series get the vast majority of advertising, they are often overkill for what most users need, and pricier to boot. Fortunately, there are plenty of mid-range devices that are just fine for most users at a much more affordable price point. Samsung has just announced that the Galaxy A54 5G with a solid camera, improved photo editing capabilities, 5G support, and five years of updates.

With a rear triple camera and front single camera, Samsung states that the Galaxy A54 “The Galaxy A54 5G delivers stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions, making use of Samsung Galaxy’s leading Nightography and AI capabilities.” With optical and video digital image stabilization, users can expect steady shots and video. Even better, for the first time in the Galaxy A lineup, users have access to Samsung’s enhanced editing tools to remove unwanted shadows and reflections.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life. With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.” TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics

Other key features of the Galaxy A54 5G Android smartphone include a 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung Knox defence-grade mobile security, 5G connectivity, IP67 durability rating, and more. In addition, Samsung is promising four generations of OS upgrades (as it ships with Android 13, you should get up to Android 17 on this device), and five years of security upgrades.

Full specifications include:

Display 6.4-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster Processor Octa-core Memory • 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage

• 8GB Memory + 128GB Storage

• 8GB Memory + 256GB Storage

• Expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card Camera

• 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2, Fixed Focus)

• 50MP Main Camera (F1.8, Auto Focus, OIS)

• 5MP Macro Camera (F2.4, Fixed Focus)

• 32MP Front Camera (F2.2) Battery 5,000mAh (typical) OS Android 13, One UI 5.1 Security One UI 5.1 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm Weight 202g

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G starts at USD$449.99/CAD$589 and will be available in the US on April 6th in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite. In Canada, it will be available on April 14th in Awesome Graphite only.

