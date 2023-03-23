The nubia Pad 3D is now available for pre-order for $1,199

The nubia Pad 3D was announced at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, and ZTE has now announced it is available for pre-order globally. Open sales will begin April 11, 2023, with the price of the Pad 3D set at $1199/€1299/£1149. During the pre-order period, users can benefit from a $100/€100/£100 and a free charger when purchasing the product.

The nubia Pad 3D integrates Leia’s state-of-the-art 3D lightfield technology with ZTE’s robust AI computing power engine. It features dynamic three-dimensional face-tracking and can match the most comfortable viewing angle simultaneously from up to 8 it can offer. With advanced neural networks and deep learning algorithms, the device can transform vast amounts of 2D content, including streaming media, games, and movies, into an unparalleled and immersive 3D visual experience, all in real time.

Besides being a playback browser, the nubia Pad 3D is also a 3D content production device. Adopting the principle of the human eye’s stereoscopic perception, its front, and dual rear cameras can record a 3D view of the world for 3D shooting and 3D video calls, allowing users to create high-quality 3D content.

Leia App Store offers users various 3D applications such as 3D chat, 3D streaming media, 3D games, 3D theatre, 3D shooting, and other creation tools. The nubia Pad 3D’s rich applications are inseparable from strong Leia ecosystem support, including Stability.ai’s stable diffusion technology that enables LeiaDream to create generative art in 3D, SDK integrations with Unreal Engine, Unity, and many more.

Moreover, the nubia Pad 3D is not just limited to consumer applications but can also be used in commercial scenarios like 3D educational digital demonstrations, medical support, digital exhibitions, and other fields.

Nubia Pad 3D comes built-in with the latest Snapdragon 888 chip, a 12.4-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2560*1600 and 120Hz intelligent high refresh rate, 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256GB storage. A large 9070mAh battery with 33W fast charging provides uninterrupted power for your three-dimensional adventures.

The nubia Pad 3D is light and portable and features a metal body design. The multi-interface and card slot design also dramatically improves usability. A midnight black body color matching with an exquisite leather case of the same color makes it a versatile fashion choice.

