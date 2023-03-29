A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED is coming

Nintendo has many fans thanks to legacy titles like Super Mario and Donkey Kong, but there is another legacy title that has as much respect as the digital plumber and the hairy ape, Legend of Zelda. The Legend of Zelda is, well, legendary. It was one of my favorites in the ’80s and remains popular today. So fans are probably going to be stoked to hear that Nintendo will be releasing a Nintendo Switch OLED branded with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo says the new OLED Switch will be available on April 28th and priced at $360. You won’t be getting a game with this Switch, though. This special edition Switch is all about the fun Zelda artwork on the system and its dock.

There is nothing different internally with this special edition; it’s pretty much identical to the Nintendo Switch OLED some of you have now. But for those who still have an older Switch and have been thinking about upgrading to an OLED Switch, now may be the time. While you won’t get any internal advantages, your Switch will look cooler than your friends’ ho-hum Switch with no Zelda artwork.

If you’re not keen on dishing out $360 for a pimped-out Switch because you already have an OLED switch. Nintendo is also releasing Tears of the Kingdom versions of the pro controller and carrying case. These will be priced at $75 and $25 and released on May 12th, which is much more reasonable for getting some cool Legend of Zelda artwork.

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/5MeIIwciYn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023

