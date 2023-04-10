Top ten Chromebooks for students under $400

Chromebooks aren’t for everyone. There are limitations to using Google’s ChromeOS, and then there are the privacy issues in using Google to manage your entire digital life. But we understand that not everyone has the same concerns, and everyone has different needs to fulfill. So while many may choose to stay away from Chromebooks, just as many don’t mind ChromeOS and are searching for decent machines for their high school or college students. The list below is designed to assist you in the journey through a sea of Chromebooks and hopefully help you narrow down a choice. These are ten of the best Chromebooks under $400 you can buy for your student, in no particular order.

Ten of the best Chromebooks under $400

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

The Chromebook Flex 3 (11″) is built for speed and distance, delivering the processing power for your everyday needs while memory and storage provide fast boot times. With all that power, you still get all-day battery life, making this device a trusty companion from day to night. Pricing as of this article is $179.

Acer Chromebook 315

The Acer Chromebook 315 features a 15-inch anti-glare screen designed to let you get more done, no matter where you are. You’ll stay focused in the classroom, home, or office with a dedicated number pad, a fast processor, and an eco-friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad.

Enjoy a long battery life and responsive software thanks to the latest Intel® processor. The extra boost of performance makes projects and applications run smoother so that tasks finish quicker, while the advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology allows you to enjoy up to 3 times faster speeds than standard Wi-Fi 5. Pricing as of this article is $399.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

The stunning new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 takes convertible Chromebook design to the next level. Its stylish contemporary looks, compact portability and powerful specifications are all designed to let you get things done with no fuss, all day and every day. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features a new four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch display — with ultraslim bezels and an incredible 87% screen-to-body ratio — for a truly immersive viewing experience and the unique 360° ErgoLift hinge lets you work in supreme comfort. There’s a world of apps to explore on the Google Play Store. When only the best is good enough, ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 delivers. Pricing as of this article is $459.

HP Chromebook x360 13.3

The HP Chromebook x360 14a laptop adjusts to you with a 360-degree design. Lean back into a world of entertainment with the Google Play Store on a 14” touch screen, HD display. With plenty of storage, a reliable Intel® Processor, and HP Fast Charge, you can power through to-dos. Designed with sustainability in mind, this PC contains ocean-bound plastics. Pricing as of this article is $389.

Samsung Chromebook 4

Laptop? Tablet? Yes! Turn heads on campus with a versatile 2-in-1 design that combines the power of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet.

Power and speed to rock the school day. Give your teen the power and speed they need with the latest Intel processor and the fast speed of Wi-Fi 6.

A sizable, wow-worthy screen. Experience unbelievable color and brightness on a large, irresistible 12.4" screen that features a slimmer bezel for edge-to-edge viewability.

A staggering amount of storage. Have plenty of space for all of your teen's favorite things — and then some — with a whopping 128GB of storage.

Have plenty of space for all of your teen’s favorite things — and then some — with a whopping 128GB of storage. Pricing as of this article is $340.

Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 features a 14” anti-glare screen, fast Intel® processor, and an eco-friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad. This Chromebook is designed to let you get more done, no matter where you are. This model includes Gray Acer Sleeve with two zipper pockets. Pricing as of this article is $389.

Lenovo Chromebook 3

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 (14” MediaTek) laptop boots up quickly and has the power you need to multitask your way through your daily computing needs with snappy LPDDR4X memory and eMMC storage. And you can enjoy that performance for hours with a battery that lasts all day, making this Chromebook a reliable partner from day to night.

With its iconic two-tone textured body and slim build, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 (14” MediaTek) is super-portable and undeniably cool. To match its pleasing aesthetics, this device features optimal connectivity, including USB-A and USB-C ports and Bluetooth® for your favorite peripherals, while WiFi lets you connect to the world. Pricing as of this article is $249.

Asus Chromebook C223

ASUS Chromebook C223 is the simple way to boost your productivity and have more fun on the move — all day and every day. This compact and lightweight 11.6-inch Chromebook is powered by a dual-core Intel® processor, and gives you the freedom of up to 10 hours battery life1. Preloaded with the best of Google, ASUS Chromebook C223 is your gateway to the immense variety of apps on the Google Play Store2 for work or play. With its speedy performance, robust security and convenient features, it’s not only perfect for students — it’s ideal for anyone who’s always on the go! Pricing as of this article $249.

Dell Chromebook 3110

The Dell Chromebook 3110 features rubberized edges and rounded corners to minimize drop impact, a spill-resistant keyboard with captive keys, plus hinge strength and micro-drop protection. Rigorously tested, the Dell Chromebook 3110 survives 30″ drops onto steel and 48″ drops onto plywood—more than tough enough for the school day and beyond. Pricing as of this article $299.

HP Chromebook 11a

Google Pixelbook Go The Google Pixelbook Go is the most expensive Chromebook on this list, but it’s also the most powerful. It has a 13.3-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also has a backlit keyboard and a long battery life.

BONUS Chromebook

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

This bonus entry is nowhere near under $400, but it is probably the best Chromebook on the market right now. While it’s price is $999, you are getting the most premium Chromebook experience you can get.

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is fantastic for those who work and live in the Google ecosystem. It can accomplish all its work within that ecosystem and available and compatible apps. HP has made hardware as lovely as any MacBook, and they’ve added a few goodies that make the entire package even more premium. The HP spec sheet on this system is also impressive.

Last Updated on April 11, 2023.