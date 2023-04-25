Latest Razer collab is first for Roblox

Here we are, another day, another collaboration! This time, Razer is teaming up with Roblox (a first for the platform) and bringing gamers a Roblox-themed keyboard, mouse, and wireless headset.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The partnership of the first-ever Roblox-branded peripherals is a pretty decent one as well. Starting Friday, April 28, interested gamers will be able to pick up a themed BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard, Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse, and Barracuda X wireless gaming headset. Not only are these peripherals Roblox-themed, but players also get exclusive in-game items.

Here’s what’s included:

The Razer Orochi V2 is a lightweight, wireless mouse with a small form-factor, perfect for smaller hands. With both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth, people can enjoy a quick and accurate mouse that makes moving through virtual worlds an enhanced experience – all without the fuss of wires. The Razer Orochi V2 – Roblox Edition includes a virtual Razer Cyberpack.

The Razer BlackWidow V3, part of Razer’s multi-award winning line of keyboards features highly durable Green clicky mechanical switches for positive, tactile feedback enhancing the virtual experience. Outfitted with unique white UV-Coated ABS keycaps and Razer Chroma RGB lighting, users can customize this keyboard to their liking. The Razer BlackWidow V3 – Roblox Edition includes a pair of virtual Razer Cyber Wings.

The Razer Barracuda X is a light, comfortable, multi-platform wireless headset compatible with PC, console, and mobile devices. With up to 50 hours of battery life, users can have enhanced audio conversations with friends and immerse themselves in Roblox for hours without having to recharge their headset. The Razer Barracuda X – Roblox Edition includes a virtual Razer Cyber Helmet.

Pricing for the Razer Orochi V2 – ROBLOX Edition is set at $89.99, the Razer BlackWidow V3 – ROBLOX Edition at $179.99, and the Razer Barracuda X – ROBLOX Edition at $129.99. As mentioned above, these themed peripherals will be available on Razer.com and other retailers like Amazon starting this Friday.

What do you think about the Razer x Roblox collaboration? Are you going to be picking any of these peripherals up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.