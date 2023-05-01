Infographic: Advancing cloud monitoring solutions

Cloud computing has become increasingly prevalent, as 94% of enterprises use the cloud in some capacity. As businesses rely on cloud tools more than ever, 48% store their most sensitive data on the cloud, and 50% of business workloads run in the cloud; it is essential to monitor cloud infrastructure. However, 79% of organizations report widening visibility gaps in their cloud infrastructure and lack visibility across cloud monitoring operations.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This problem with visibility is because modern cloud tools do not deliver an end-to-end picture, and most cloud monitoring tools focus on one specific service. Additionally, most native cloud tools usually focus on developers and cloud engineers, making it hard for network engineers to use the tools effectively.

Limited visibility leads to limited functionality, resulting in more significant security risks, lack of support for remote workers, poor migration support, and limited cost or consumption visibility. From reduced visibility, companies report delays in troubleshooting application and network performance, application slowdowns and outages, and network performance issues and outages, among others.

To address these challenges, over 80% of organizations want to increase their investments in cloud monitoring and visibility. Advanced monitoring solutions can provide end-to-end visibility across the entire connected network, including on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud. These solutions can help reduce security risks by 50%, lowering mean time to resolution (MTTR), increasing business value, and stopping overspending by exposing utilization costs.

LiveAction is an advanced monitoring solution that provides NetOps with a familiar interface. It empowers NetOps to monitor and troubleshoot cloud performance issues while eliminating the need to learn new tools for cloud visibility and troubleshooting. It can capture flow and packet data for cloud operations, provides everything needed to keep tabs on cloud operations, and treats cloud operations as an extension of the network.

