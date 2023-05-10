Google Pixel 7a announced, and AT&T already has some deals

Google I/O 2023 is underway, and Google has made some mobile device announcements, which include the Google Pixel 7a and the much anticipated Google Fold. You can read all the I/O news in our coverage of the event, but here we’re focusing on the AT&T deals for the new Google Pixel 7a.

AT&T is excited to introduce a unique, customer-centered offer encompassing the entire Google Pixel family beginning on May 12. We understand customers often forgo trading in their old devices for a number of reasons, which is why we created a flexible offer that meets their needs at a great value! It’s simple. Everyone—including public safety on FirstNet—gets our best deal on any Google Pixel—no trade-in required. We understand customers have different needs, which is why this offer is also available with eligible unlimited plans1 for each person on the account.

New and existing customers can get their next Pixel device from our portfolio, including Google’s newest device – Pixel 7a, with no trade-in required. Paired with AT&T 5G2, which is included in our current unlimited plans at no extra charge, you get a fast, reliable, and secure experience.

The Deals

Beginning May 10 at 12 PM PT , new and existing customers get the Google Pixel 7a for $2 per month with no trade-in required. The retail price is $519.99

Available for purchase this summer, the Google Pixel Fold will join the Google Pixel device portfolio – its first and thinnest foldable smartphone.

Unlimited Your Way: We give our customers the flexibility to choose an unlimited plan to fit the needs of each family member. Our best-unlimited plans include AT&T 5G access 2 , AT&T ActiveArmor SM mobile security, and personal hotspot data. Plus, with Unlimited Your Way, everyone gets our best deals on every smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a details

Google Pixel 7a delivers premium and innovative experiences at an affordable price. Powered by Google Tensor G2, Google AI provides responsive performance and best-in-class photography. Pixel 7a was engineered to be the smarter smartphone and is Google’s most durable A-Series yet.

Display and Design: Beautifully durable, Pixel 7a was engineered to be the smarter smartphone. This device hosts a brilliant 6.1-inch FHD+ Display.

Beautifully durable, Pixel 7a was engineered to be the smarter smartphone. This device hosts a brilliant 6.1-inch FHD+ Display. Google Tensor G2: Engineered by Google, the Tensor G2 chip makes Pixel 7a faster, more efficient, and more secure. It’s the same chip that’s in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, powering Google’s AI for improved audio on phone calls, great battery life, and amazing photo and video quality.

Engineered by Google, the Tensor G2 chip makes Pixel 7a faster, more efficient, and more secure. It’s the same chip that’s in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, powering Google’s AI for improved audio on phone calls, great battery life, and amazing photo and video quality. Photo Unblur: Pixel 7a can help fix the less-than-perfect photos you didn’t take on a Pixel. From clearing up blurry pictures with Photo Unblur to easily removing distractions with Magic Eraser, you can make your old photos look better with just a few taps in Google Photos.

Pixel 7a can help fix the less-than-perfect photos you didn’t take on a Pixel. From clearing up blurry pictures with Photo Unblur to easily removing distractions with Magic Eraser, you can make your old photos look better with just a few taps in Google Photos. Wireless Charging: Charge Pixel 7a on Pixel Stand or any Qi-certified device. Pixel Stand is a convenient way to charge your Pixel or Pixel Buds Pro wirelessly. And while your phone is charging, it’s a mini display for photos.

Charge Pixel 7a on Pixel Stand or any Qi-certified device. Pixel Stand is a convenient way to charge your Pixel or Pixel Buds Pro wirelessly. And while your phone is charging, it’s a mini display for photos. Battery: Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. Turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and it can last up to 72 hours. And your Pixel charges superfast.

