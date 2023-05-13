Datacolor announces its new Spyder X2 Ultra color calibration tool

Color calibration is essential to ensure your display monitor is as accurate as possible. This is especially true for users whose job relies heavily on color accuracy. Most typical users wouldn’t bother with a color calibration tool, but some may be interested in such a thing. Datacolor has been making some of the best color calibration tools you can find, and they’ve just announced the latest model.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The new Datacolor Spyder X2 Ultra is a color calibration tool for display monitors. Perfect for photographers, videographers, digital designers, content creators, and HDR content producers/consumers with HDR/high brightness monitors/advanced calibration needs who may run multiple displays on one or more computers.

Ideal for tethered shooting; outdoor shoots with bright computer monitors are essential; location shooting (photo or video) landscape photography; outdoor portraiture; in the studio; on location. Here’s a rundown of the features and specifications of the new Spyder X2 Ultra:

Datacolor Spyder X2 Ultra

Lens-based, expanded X2 sensor capabilities allow for enhanced color/brightness range calibration in today’s HDR/high-brightness monitor market, up to 2000 nits.

Ideal for both photo and video, as well as digital design, content creation, and HDR content production and consumers with high brightness monitor/advanced calibration needs.

The adaptable X2 sensor ensures precision calibration for today’s high-brightness monitors, connected TVs, and projectors, plus ensures ongoing functionality with future technical advances in HDR/high-brightness monitors.

Remastered software provides a cleaner, more concise user interface (UI) experience.

New hardware with native USB-C connection. Also includes a USB-A adaptor for added convenience.

Ultimate color control capabilities (High Brightness Workflow; Video & Cinema Targets) (Rec. 709, Rec.2020); Advanced Display Mapping & Analysis; Unlimited calibration settings; Soft Proofing; Studio Match for multiple monitor calibration.

Note: Make sure HDR mode is turned off before calibrating your monitor to avoid inaccurate results.

Windows 10 32/64, Windows 11

Mac OS X 10.14, 10.15, 11 (Big Sur), 12 (Monterey), 13 (Ventura)

Monitor resolution 1280×768 or greater, 16-bit video card (24-bit recommended), 1GB of available RAM, 500MB of available hard disk

Internet connection for software download

The new Datacolor Spyder X2 Ultra is priced at $299.99, and you can pick it up on the company’s website or on Amazon.

