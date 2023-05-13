GE Lighting announces new Neon-Shape Smart Lights

When I was a kid, neon lighting was amazingly cool, but having neon lighting in your house wasn’t a thing. But technology has changed things, and LED lighting can simulate neon lighting well enough to look pretty damn good. GE Lighting has announced its new Neon-Shape Smart Lights and Cync lighting, made for your home with smart functionality.

Initially announced in January at CES 2023, the new GE Lighting shape lights are the latest Dynamic Effects products to come to store shelves. Featuring a sleek, neon appearance coupled with the ability to create your own designs, the Cync Neon-Shape Smart Lights are perfect for any bedroom, gaming, or entertainment setup.

With a built-in mic that reacts to real-time gaming audio, music, and sound effects, these shapeable lights provide an immersive, interactive experience. For added customization, the Neon-Shape Smart Lights include a control box that allows users to shape the lights into any design they want or choose a pre-set design from the Cync website or app.

“When we announced our entire Dynamic Effects line back in January, we kept entertainment top of mind. Whether you’re a gamer, musician, or just love watching movies with your family, our Dynamic

Effects products are built for entertaining. The new Neon-Shape Smart lights elevate those experiences by providing highly customizable designs that let your personality shine through,” said Kara Perdue, Vice President of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company. GE Lighting

The new products feature a multi-color light show with on-device music syncing and light effects that have millions of colors and white tones. You can control how smooth your color transitions are using multiple options in the Cync app.

The GE Lighting Neon-Shape Smart Lights start at $79.99 (‘10) and $119.99 (‘16). The 16 ft light is currently available at Lowe’s, and the 10 ft light will be rolling out to Best Buy in July. Additional retailers will begin to roll out later in Q2.

