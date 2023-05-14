Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus and new UltraSharp monitors are now available

Many devices announced at CES and in the past months are finally becoming available. The new Dell XPS 13 Plus and new Dell UltraSharp monitors are just a few of them. Dell announced a few days ago that the new XPS 13 Plus and UltraSharp monitors were now open for purchase. So if you’ve been waiting to get these devices, now is the time.

Here's a short bit, provided to us by Dell, about the Dell XPS 13 Plus and UltraSharp monitors.

Dell’s XPS 13 Plus with Raptor Lake Processors: Dell’s highest-performing flagship 13-inch laptop, XPS 13 Plus (9320), is now available with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, taking power to the next level. Small but mighty, the XPS 13 Plus punches above its weight class with enough horsepower to perform light creation workloads and multitask with ease, making it a great companion for college students traversing across campus or on-the-go creators. Yet despite all that, the thing that really sets this laptop apart is its first impression. Its intricate fusion of cutting-edge technology, minimal design, and thoughtful implementation of unconventional UX features put the XPS 13 Plus in a class of its own.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) is yet another game changer with the world’s first 6K monitor with IPS Black technology1 that provides higher contrast and deeper blacks. This productivity powerhouse is packed with advanced features, combining exceptional details, sharpness, and color accuracy in stunning 6K resolution and VESA Display HDR 600, intelligent collaboration with a built-in 4K HDR webcam and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with up to 140W of power delivery. It’s perfect for detail-oriented professionals like graphic designers, engineers, and data scientists, where every pixel counts. Available for purchase starting May 11 on Dell.com at $3,199.99 (US) and $4,289.99 (CA).

Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3824DW) is the world’s first 37.5” WQHD+ monitor with IPS Black technology2. Enjoy immersive visuals with exceptional color and contrast on this WQHD+ monitor, ideal for handling complex tasks, creative works, and detailed analysis. With extensive connectivity options that wake and power your laptop up to 90W, uninterrupted connection to the ethernet, and quick access ports to connect to a host of other external devices, productivity is made easier. Connect and display 2 PCs at once with built-in KVM, Picture-by-Picture, and Picture-in-Picture features and control the 2 connected PCs with a single keyboard and mouse. Both monitors let you optimize eye comfort with ComfortView Plus, which reduces harmful blue light emissions while retaining color accuracy. Available for purchase starting June 22 on Dell.com at $1,529.99 (US) and $2,049.99 (CA).

