The Discover Samsung summer event is here find the deals inside

The summer Discover Samsung event has landed and now is a great time to get a deal on Samsung products. The Discover Samsung event runs from May 15th through May 21st, and the company has deals on everything from smartphones to refrigerators.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

We often cover Discover Samsung, and the products listed below are only a fraction of what you’ll find on sale. So be sure to visit Samsung’s website and look around for your best deal if you don’t see it on the list below! Some of these products may even have a review, so check our reviews or use the search bar to find them. Let’s get into Discover Samsung Summer 2023!

Discover Samsung May 2023

Samsung Appliances

PRODUCT MSRP DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE PURCHASE Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher $1,299 $829 Samsung 2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking $529 $379 Samsung 36″ Smart Gas Cooktop with Illuminated Knobs $1,749 $1,349 Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range $1,249 $849 Samsung 27.3 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator $2,166 $1,699 Samsung Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $329 $279 Samsung Discover Samsung Event

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station $799 $599 Samsung

Samsung Mobile

PRODUCT MSRP DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE PURCHASE Galaxy S23 Ultra Starts at $1,199 Get a $15 – $750 instant trade-in credit and 128GB instant upgrade Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $449 Get a $24 – $350 instant trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Watch Starts at $219 Get a $70 – $155 instant trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Tab Starts at $699 Get a $10 – $732 instant trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Starts at $1,919 Get a $20 – $800 instant trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Starts at $999 Get $20 – $740 instant trade-in credit Samsung

Samsung Computing

PRODUCT MSRP DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE PURCHASE Galaxy Book Ultra $2,399 Get $10 – $732 instant trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 $549 From $340 with eligible trade-in Samsung 34″ G85SB OLED Ultra WQHD Monitor $1,499 $1,299 Samsung 43″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Monitor $999 $699 Samsung 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield $199 $139 Samsung 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB $239 $189 Samsung

Samsung Home Theater

PRODUCT MSRP DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE PURCHASE 65″ QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV $1,999 $1,199 Best Buy 75″ QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV $6,299 $5,999 Samsung 55″ S95B OLED 4K TV $1,299 $2,199 Samsung The Premiere LSP9T 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector 120″ $3,499 $2,799 Samsung HW-Q800C Soundbar $999 $749 Samsung 65″ The Frame $1,999 $1,699 Samsung

This is just a small fraction of what’s on sale during the Discover Samsung event, be sure to visit the Samsung website to find more.

What do you think of the Discover Samsung event? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.