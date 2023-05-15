The Discover Samsung summer event is here find the deals inside

The summer Discover Samsung event has landed and now is a great time to get a deal on Samsung products. The Discover Samsung event runs from May 15th through May 21st, and the company has deals on everything from smartphones to refrigerators.

We often cover Discover Samsung, and the products listed below are only a fraction of what you’ll find on sale. So be sure to visit Samsung’s website and look around for your best deal if you don’t see it on the list below! Some of these products may even have a review, so check our reviews or use the search bar to find them. Let’s get into Discover Samsung Summer 2023!

Discover Samsung May 2023

Samsung Appliances

PRODUCTMSRPDISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICEPURCHASE
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher$1,299$829Samsung
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking$529$379Samsung
36″ Smart Gas Cooktop with Illuminated Knobs$1,749$1,349Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range$1,249$849Samsung
27.3 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator$2,166$1,699Samsung
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum$329$279Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station		$799$599Samsung

Samsung Mobile

PRODUCTMSRPDISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICEPURCHASE
Galaxy S23 UltraStarts at $1,199Get a $15 – $750 instant trade-in credit and 128GB instant upgradeSamsung
Galaxy A54 5G$449Get a $24 – $350 instant trade-in creditSamsung
Galaxy WatchStarts at $219Get a $70 – $155 instant trade-in creditSamsung
Galaxy TabStarts at $699Get a $10 – $732 instant trade-in creditSamsung
Galaxy Z Fold4Starts at $1,919Get a $20 – $800 instant trade-in creditSamsung
Galaxy Z Flip4Starts at $999Get $20 – $740 instant trade-in creditSamsung

Samsung Computing

PRODUCTMSRPDISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICEPURCHASE
Galaxy Book Ultra$2,399Get $10 – $732 instant trade-in creditSamsung
Galaxy Chromebook2$549From $340 with eligible trade-inSamsung
34″ G85SB OLED Ultra WQHD Monitor$1,499$1,299Samsung
43″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Monitor$999$699Samsung
2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield$199$139Samsung
990 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB$239$189Samsung

Samsung Home Theater

PRODUCTMSRPDISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICEPURCHASE
65″ QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV$1,999$1,199Best Buy
75″ QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV$6,299$5,999Samsung
55″ S95B OLED 4K TV$1,299$2,199Samsung
The Premiere LSP9T 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector 120″$3,499$2,799Samsung
HW-Q800C Soundbar$999$749Samsung
65″ The Frame$1,999$1,699Samsung

This is just a small fraction of what’s on sale during the Discover Samsung event, be sure to visit the Samsung website to find more.

FIND MORE AT SAMSUNG

What do you think of the Discover Samsung event? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
