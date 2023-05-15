The Discover Samsung summer event is here find the deals inside

The summer Discover Samsung event has landed and now is a great time to get a deal on Samsung products. The Discover Samsung event runs from May 15th through May 21st, and the company has deals on everything from smartphones to refrigerators.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
We often cover Discover Samsung, and the products listed below are only a fraction of what you’ll find on sale. So be sure to visit Samsung’s website and look around for your best deal if you don’t see it on the list below! Some of these products may even have a review, so check our reviews or use the search bar to find them. Let’s get into Discover Samsung Summer 2023!
Table of contents
Discover Samsung May 2023
Samsung Appliances
|PRODUCT
|MSRP
|DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE
|PURCHASE
|Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
|$1,299
|$829
|Samsung
|2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
|$529
|$379
|Samsung
|36″ Smart Gas Cooktop with Illuminated Knobs
|$1,749
|$1,349
|Samsung
|6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
|$1,249
|$849
|Samsung
|27.3 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|$2,166
|$1,699
|Samsung
|Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
|$329
|$279
|Samsung
|Discover Samsung Event
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
|$799
|$599
|Samsung
Samsung Mobile
|PRODUCT
|MSRP
|DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE
|PURCHASE
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Starts at $1,199
|Get a $15 – $750 instant trade-in credit and 128GB instant upgrade
|Samsung
|Galaxy A54 5G
|$449
|Get a $24 – $350 instant trade-in credit
|Samsung
|Galaxy Watch
|Starts at $219
|Get a $70 – $155 instant trade-in credit
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab
|Starts at $699
|Get a $10 – $732 instant trade-in credit
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|Starts at $1,919
|Get a $20 – $800 instant trade-in credit
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|Starts at $999
|Get $20 – $740 instant trade-in credit
|Samsung
Samsung Computing
|PRODUCT
|MSRP
|DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE
|PURCHASE
|Galaxy Book Ultra
|$2,399
|Get $10 – $732 instant trade-in credit
|Samsung
|Galaxy Chromebook2
|$549
|From $340 with eligible trade-in
|Samsung
|34″ G85SB OLED Ultra WQHD Monitor
|$1,499
|$1,299
|Samsung
|43″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Monitor
|$999
|$699
|Samsung
|2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield
|$199
|$139
|Samsung
|990 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
|$239
|$189
|Samsung
Samsung Home Theater
|PRODUCT
|MSRP
|DISCOVER SAMSUNG SALE PRICE
|PURCHASE
|65″ QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV
|$1,999
|$1,199
|Best Buy
|75″ QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV
|$6,299
|$5,999
|Samsung
|55″ S95B OLED 4K TV
|$1,299
|$2,199
|Samsung
|The Premiere LSP9T 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector 120″
|$3,499
|$2,799
|Samsung
|HW-Q800C Soundbar
|$999
|$749
|Samsung
|65″ The Frame
|$1,999
|$1,699
|Samsung
This is just a small fraction of what’s on sale during the Discover Samsung event, be sure to visit the Samsung website to find more.
What do you think of the Discover Samsung event? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.