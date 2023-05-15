Want a free TV? Telly will give you one, but there are a couple of stipulations

Telly, a company run by Pluto TV co-founder Ilya Pozin, has announced that it will be distributing 500,000 of its new smart TVs for FREE. But there’s a catch: while watching TV episodes or movies, you will be exposed to advertisements running the entire time you are watching.



The TV includes two screens: one 55-inch 4K HDR main screen and a smaller screen 9-inches in height hung underneath. The smaller bottom screen will show sports scores, the weather, stock prices, and other information. The advertisements will appear beside the widget-style area. A built-in 5-driver sound bar is located between the displays. In addition to the usual TV features, Telly also has a webcam for gaming and video conferencing, a microphone for voice control by saying “Hey Telly,” music playback from famous music services, fitness, and frequent OTA updates to improve user experiences.

“Telly is a revolutionary step forward for both consumers and advertisers. For too long, consumers have not been an equal part of the advertising value exchange. Companies are making billions of dollars from ads served on televisions, yet consumers have historically had to pay for both the TV and the content they watch. All of that changes today. When I co-founded Pluto TV, we created an entirely new model that offered amazing TV content to viewers for free. Now, with Telly, we are providing the actual television for free as well.” Ilya Pozin

A second stipulation is that if you choose to opt out of the advertisements at any time, you will be charged US$500 to the credit card on file. If you want to try to reserve your free smart TV from Telly, you may do so by clicking here. Telly is anticipating that the TV will arrive this summer and that reservations are presently being accepted solely in the United States.

Aside from the fact that you must have advertising running 24/7 while your data is being collected, it’s a fairly interesting way to get a new TV. Or, at the very least, a new way to watch television.

