Cleer Audio announces its ARC II Sport open-ear TWS earbuds

Cleer Audio makes some very nice audio products; we have reviewed them in the past. The company does a good job of providing high-quality devices with a decent soundstage. Now the company is adding a new SKU to the party, its brand-new ARC II Sport open-ear TWS earbuds.

Being aware of your surroundings while still enjoying music has been a thing for a few years. Many manufacturers have some sort of “transparency mode” on their earbuds and headphones. The idea is users can stay alert while walking, running, cycling, or working out but still have some music streaming into their earholes. That’s where these new Cleer Audio TWS earbuds come into play; here are a few of the features to expect:

Arc II Sport features include:

Open-ear design with flexible hinge for an all-day comfortable listening experience

Lossless audio for truly unrivaled immersive listening with aptX Lossless technology, Snapdragon Sound™ certification, and LE Audio compatibility

Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. Seamlessly switch the audio input from two simultaneously connected devices

Powerful sound with its 16.2mm neodymium drivers with aptX™ Adaptive

6-Axis motion sensor for immersive, hands-free, head gesture control

Crystal-Clear voice calls with aptX™ Voice technology and wind noise reduction design

Charging case with built-in UV-C light to reduce bacteria during the powered charging cycle

Intensity-Proof, IPX5 Water-Resistant, and Sweatproof

35 hours of total battery life (8 hours plus 27 hours with the smart charging case)

Anti-loss Detection. If you drop an earbud, it will beep to make it easier to locate

Cleer+ app for customizable sound performance, battery monitor, and a step counter

Available in Black and Red finishes

MSRP $189.99

Improved bold and powerful sound with Bluetooth 5.3, aptX™ Adaptive, Snapdragon Sound™ and LE Audio compatibility, and native voice assistant control. Enjoy your music with dynamic and rich audio quality without sacrificing volume and bass thanks to the 16.2mm graphene neodymium drivers that beam audio towards your ear canal. Multipoint connectivity is becoming increasingly desired, and now with this technology, the Arc II Sport allows you to seamlessly switch the audio input from two simultaneously connected devices. Cleer has also made updates to the fit and functionality from the previous version of Arc. The new Sport has an even more secure fit, with its flexible earhook design tailored for listening on the move. The addition of Cleer’s head motion control technology brings in a new way of taking calls, with an easy way of answering without getting in the way of your activities. The touch sensitive controls on the Sport allow for smooth operation and can be customized using the Cleer+ app. Cleer Audio

