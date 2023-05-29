MediaTek and NVIDIA are working toward automotive applications

MediaTek, a manufacturer of mobile chipsets, has been in the business for a very long time. While most of us in the United States are more familiar with the company’s competition, Qualcomm, there’s no doubt that MediaTek is a big deal. As announced at Computex 2023, the company is considering bringing its mobile platform technology to automotive applications.

Working with NVIDIA, the company has announced its MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform, which it hopes to bring to automobiles globally. The company is well-versed in creating processors for a variety of devices aside from smartphones. So it makes sense, given that automobiles are more connected than ever, it makes sense that they would want a piece of the automotive market share.

What will future tech look like in cars?

“NVIDIA is a world-renowned pioneer and industry leader in AI and computing. With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles,” said Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek. “Through this special collaboration with NVIDIA, we will together be able to offer a truly unique platform for the compute intensive, software-defined vehicle of the future.” “AI and accelerated computing are fueling the transformation of the entire auto industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading SoC and NVIDIA’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to mainstream.” MediaTek

This partnership with NVIDIA will integrate NVIDIA’s GPU chiplet with NVIDIA AI and its graphics IP into the new MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform. Chiplets are connected by an ultra-fast and coherent chiplet interconnect technology.

MediaTek’s smart cabin solutions will run NVIDIA DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA, and TensorRT software technologies — delivering a full range of AI cabin and cockpit functions with cutting-edge graphics, AI, safety, and security features.

As much as I love technology, cars are one place I’d prefer to keep this much tech out of. But I digress. It’s going to be an interesting future as more and more of our everyday lives get plugged into the internet.

