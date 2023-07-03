Sick of the NBA? Upstart, the BIG 3 could be your new basketball fix.

These days, it seems like legacy everything is slowing dying. Hollywood feels like it’s on its last legs as they churn out dud after dud. Legacy sports also seems to be reeling over what can only be explained as fatigued and bored fans. The NBA has undergone so many rule changes that the game is no longer familiar. Add the fact that both Hollywood and the NBA seem to have made deals with the China that many fans are angry with. But there is hope for basketball fans, Ice Cube’s the BIG 3 basketball league might be your new basketball fix.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

In all honesty, I stopped watching basketball a long time ago. I tried to hang on a few years after Jordan left for good, but it just did not grab me. I tried to come back to watch the NBA many years later, only to find out that the rules had changed, which basically, well, made this a terrible game to watch. Add to that the arrogance of the modern NBA player, and many fans are just tired of the NBA.

The BIG 3 isn’t new, but it is also not very well known. The league was founded in 2017 by hip-hop musician and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The league has12 teams whose rosters have both former NBA players and international players. “The rules of BIG 3 games contain deviations from the official rules of 3-on-3 basketball as administered by FIBA. In January 2020, Big3 announced its rule set would be the core of a new basketball variant called, FIREBALL 3.”

The BIG 3 teams play 3 on 3 games, something that is totally spectacular to watch. Played on a half – court configuration, the game feels far more intimate than the NBA and refreshing. The YouTube highlight video below gives an excellent feel of what to expect in these games.

This type of basketball looks like a heck of a lot of fun. You can find out more about the league on its website located here.

