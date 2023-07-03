Sound of Freedom tops $10 million in box office pre-sales

With the 4th of July landing tomorrow, Angel Studios has announced that its Sound of Freedom movie, starring Jim Caviezel, has topped $10 million in box office pre-sales. Sound of Freedom is slated to hit theaters in North America tomorrow. The movie certainly looks interesting and we love shining a light and smaller productions such as these.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Sound of Freedom is a true story film that exposes the darkness of child trafficking. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent (Caviezel) learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. It’s a heavy subject and one that took a long time to get on film as many studios and the film industry didn’t want to touch it.

“Time and again, Angel fans have proven that they’ll support films that are entertaining and inspiring, and Sound of Freedom is no exception. Industry experts are telling us this surge in presales is stunning the whole industry, but we believe the Angels marshaling their resources for this film aim for it to stun people outside of our industry, to wake audiences all over the globe to the plight of these children,” said Jared Geesey, SVP of Global Distribution for Angel Studios. “We are now closer to our goal of selling two million tickets this opening week to symbolize the two million children who are trapped in the horrors of trafficking each year. ” Angel Studios

The film currently holds a 92% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes and from the looks of it, millions of people are interested in watching this. Find out more about the film on the Angel Studios website.

What do you think of this movie? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.