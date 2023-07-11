Samsung announces its latest 4K OLED TV, the 83″ S90C

If you’re in the market for a big ass 4K OLED TV and are a fan of Samsung, then you should be smiling right now. The company has announced a new addition to its 4K OLED TV lineup with the massive 83″ S90C. With the new S90C, Samsung expands its OLED screen size offerings to 55, 65, 77 and 83-inches. This new OLED TV is priced at $5,399 and is available now.

Here’s what Samsung had to say about their latest 4K OLED TV:

“Large screen sizes are the fastest growing segment in the TV industry. With this new 83-inch class OLED S90C 4K TV model, we are providing yet another option for people to experience the benefits of OLED TV from Samsung, on an even bigger screen,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “We recognize that no two people are the same, and they want to find the perfect TV to fit their unique space and lifestyle. That’s why we’re offering more choices than ever, whether you prefer a Neo QLED 4K, OLED, or even a lifestyle TV. There’s always a premium option for viewers to choose.”

The 83-inch class screen mesmerizes viewers with pure blacks, limitless contrast and vibrant colors, all powered by the Samsung Neural Quantum Processor. The multi-intelligent processor deploys 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels to deliver content in dramatic detail with the deepest blacks and over a billion shades of lifelike color. This includes vivid color palettes validated by Pantone, the industry-leading color experts, so that images on the screen look as incredible as they do in real life.

These are the S90C’s key features:

OLED TV deploys 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels to deliver limitless contrast and over a billion shades of lifelike color validated by Pantone, the industry-leading color experts

Samsung Neural Quantum Processor upscales content into sharp 4K resolution

Laser Slim Design that’s virtually bezel-free and looks beautiful anywhere

Powerful sound with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite included for a 3D audio experience

Smart Features with Samsung smart TV OS Tizen and built-in voice assistant

Samsung Gaming Hub included with HDMI 2.1 ports to support the latest in gaming

